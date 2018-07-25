Subscribe for 33¢ / day
White Rhino Bar and Grill

Interior of White Rhino Bar & Grill

 Provided

White Rhino offers special events

White Rhino Bar and Grill, 101 Joliet St., Dyer, will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks. Among the happenings are the Car Show on July 29; a Wine Tasting event on Aug. 1 and a Wine and Tapas Dinner on Aug. 23.

For more information on upcoming events, call 219-864-9200 or visit WhiteRhinoOnline.com.

The Office Pop-Up

Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, Chicago, will present The Office Pop-Up from July 27 to Aug. 2. Replay's Office Pop-Up Bar will feature Office trivia on July 26 and Aug. 2; themed Karaoke on Wednesdays; Office Bingo on Aug. 1; Flonkerton Office Olympics on Aug. 3 and The Dundees on Aug. 10.

Special cocktails will be available during the pop-up experience. They include Orange-Vod-Juice-ka; Michael Scott's "One of Everything;" Benihana's Frozen Margarita; and more.

Also at Replay guests will find vintage arcade games, pinball, air hockey, billiards and other games. Call 773-665-5660 or visit replaylincolnpark.com for more information.

