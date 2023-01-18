 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food Bites

  • 0
Chocolate

The World of Chocolate fundraiser will be held Feb. 17 in Chicago. Pictured are chocolate desserts from a past World of Chocolate event.

 Provided

World of Chocolate

The event World of Chocolate, a benefit for The AIDs Foundation of Chicago, will be held Feb. 17 at Union Station in Chicago. Proceeds from the event will support AFC’s mission of mobilizing communities to create equity and justice for people living with and vulnerable to HIV.

Featured will be chocolatiers from Chicago’s top restaurants and other venues. Sweets, savory bites and cocktails will be served. A light buffet with premium bites, specialty cocktails, open bar, music, a raffle and more will be highlighted. General admission is $150. Call 312-334-0935 or visit the World of Chocolate 2023 website.

White Castle Valentine's Meal

On Feb. 14, in honor of Valentine's Day, White Castle restaurants will have its popular Valentine's meals once again.

People are also reading…

Guests may make reservations for the meal via OpenTable.com. The Valentine's meal will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at participating White Castle restaurants. There will be hostess seating, tableside service and holiday décor. Reservations are required. For participating restaurants visit WhiteCastle.com and scroll down to “Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Castle!”.

New cookbook

Author Ashley Craft recently debuted her latest cookbook titled "The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook." The book features more than 75 recipes for items inspired by what's served at Universal Theme Park. Among recipes in the book are Korean Beef Tacos, Cottage Pie, Tropical Roasted Chicken Salad, Minion Apples, Love Potion, Fever Fudge, No Melt Ice Cream, Funnel Puffs, Birthday Cake Dough Bites, Green Eggs and Ham Tots, Strawberry and Cheese Pop Tarts, Pizza-Stuffed Pretzels, Who Hash, Turkey Legs and more. Visit simonandschuster.com.

Sunday Champagne Brunch

Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has started its Sunday Champagne Brunch once again. Brunch will be held Feb. 5. Seatings will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dining lasts until 2 p.m. Champagne mimosas are included.

Cost is $35 per person (which includes tax but not gratuity). Price is $17 for children ages 4 to 11 and $6 for children under 4 years old. Pre-payment is required to make a reservation. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Chicago Restaurant Week presented

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US

The 50 biggest pizza chains in the US

To help you find your next favorite slice, here's a roundup of the 50 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2020. Did your favorite make the list?

The Kitchn: Banana cream pie is sunshine in a pie dish

The Kitchn: Banana cream pie is sunshine in a pie dish

In a lineup of classic Southern pies, banana cream pie wins first place for being literal sunshine in a pie dish. Cold pastry cream filling, fresh bananas, a flaky pie crust, all topped with dollops of fluffy whipped cream? It’s a recipe for smiles. But the best part about cold pies, like this banana cream pie, is that it’s the ideal make-ahead dessert. In fact, making this pie ahead is a key component to getting it right — the chilling time is as much of an ingredient as the bananas or cream.

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible James Bond-style mansion created in the Metaverse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts