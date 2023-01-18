Food Bites

World of Chocolate

The event World of Chocolate, a benefit for The AIDs Foundation of Chicago, will be held Feb. 17 at Union Station in Chicago. Proceeds from the event will support AFC’s mission of mobilizing communities to create equity and justice for people living with and vulnerable to HIV.

Featured will be chocolatiers from Chicago’s top restaurants and other venues. Sweets, savory bites and cocktails will be served. A light buffet with premium bites, specialty cocktails, open bar, music, a raffle and more will be highlighted. General admission is $150. Call 312-334-0935 or visit the World of Chocolate 2023 website.

White Castle Valentine's Meal

On Feb. 14, in honor of Valentine's Day, White Castle restaurants will have its popular Valentine's meals once again.

Guests may make reservations for the meal via OpenTable.com. The Valentine's meal will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at participating White Castle restaurants. There will be hostess seating, tableside service and holiday décor. Reservations are required. For participating restaurants visit WhiteCastle.com and scroll down to “Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Castle!”.

New cookbook

Author Ashley Craft recently debuted her latest cookbook titled "The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook." The book features more than 75 recipes for items inspired by what's served at Universal Theme Park. Among recipes in the book are Korean Beef Tacos, Cottage Pie, Tropical Roasted Chicken Salad, Minion Apples, Love Potion, Fever Fudge, No Melt Ice Cream, Funnel Puffs, Birthday Cake Dough Bites, Green Eggs and Ham Tots, Strawberry and Cheese Pop Tarts, Pizza-Stuffed Pretzels, Who Hash, Turkey Legs and more. Visit simonandschuster.com.

Sunday Champagne Brunch

Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has started its Sunday Champagne Brunch once again. Brunch will be held Feb. 5. Seatings will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dining lasts until 2 p.m. Champagne mimosas are included.

Cost is $35 per person (which includes tax but not gratuity). Price is $17 for children ages 4 to 11 and $6 for children under 4 years old. Pre-payment is required to make a reservation. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Chicago Restaurant Week presented

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.