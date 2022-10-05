Food Bites

Apple Picking at Fair Oaks Farms
The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana, features 10 varieties of apples. The Orchard will be open until Oct. 30. Cost for admission is $5 for individuals 13 and older and $3 for individuals 3 to 12. Cost for apples is $10 a bag. Visit fofarms.com.
Pizza Giveaway
In honor of October as National Pizza Month, Fab Freddies, at 31st and Union in Chicago, will offer a Pizza for Life promotion.
Those ordering a pizza from Freddies during the month of October will be entered to win Pizza for Life. The winner will receive one Large Thin or Thick Pizza with their choice of 2 toppings every month. To enter into the contest, order any pizza directly from Freddies at Freddieson31st.com or call 312-808-0147 during the month of October and you will be entered to win Pizza for Life. Additional orders count as additional entries. The prize is non-transferable and must be picked up in person or delivered in the Freddies delivery zones. The winner will pay the delivery cost.
Food & Music Festival
The Food & Music Festival runs from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Greek culinary specialties, craft beers and live music will be featured. Call 219.462.4052 or visit saintiakovos.org.
Wickedly Whiting
The 7th annual Wickedly Whiting will be held Oct. 7 and 8 in downtown Whiting on 119th Street. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 8. 219.659.0292, wickedlywhiting.com. The Halloween-themed festival features vendors in its Market of the Living Dead as well as food and craft beer vendors, costume contests, games and events in addition to live music.