Food captures the rich heritage, memories of Region chefs, historian

Holiday meals are full of tradition. You might use some platters or glassware that have been handed down through family. The recipes are often ones that are enjoyed every year, and many reflect family heritage.

A few local folks shared some of their family’s ethnic traditions and dishes — along with some recipes you may want to try this holiday.

Mexican traditions

Raymundo Garcia

El Taco Real

In Mexican culture, food is a huge part of holiday celebrations with tamales often at the center, according to Raymundo Garcia, an owner of El Taco Real in Hammond.

“Tamales are the big traditional Christmas thing. They're so much work that a lot of people do them only once a year. We do it every couple of days here at the restaurant,” said Garcia. “The difficulty in making tamales is one of the reasons it takes a family. Grandma has all the experience, Ma is honing her skills and the children are learning. Although some dads help with lifting the heavy pots to the stove and with the difficult work of kneading the masa, most stay out out of the kitchen and do quality control tasting,” he said.

A tamale is a traditional dish made of masa, which is usually steamed in a corn husk. They are often filled with meats, but can also be filled with cheese, vegetables or chiles or made into a sweet version filled with fruits.

Another common food at a Mexican holiday meal is mole.

“Mole is the ancient Mexican word for 'sauce.' Guacamole is avocado sauce. A different mole will be found in every state, city and household in Mexico. Red, green, yellow and everything in between,” Garcia explained. “Ours at El Taco Real is a rich, dark, red that almost looks black. Mole ingredients are personal family secrets of over two dozen ingredients passed down from generation to generation.”

Garcia shared a recipe for a traditional beverage called atole.

“My favorite Christmas tradition is the posada. A posada is technically is a shelter or house and represents the manger Christ was born in,” said Garcia. “The posada is where wandering celebrants will stop at people's homes and sing traditional Mexican songs in return for shelter or a warm cup of atole, before moving on to another home.”

Atole de Maiz con Pina

Ingredients

4 ears of corn

2 cans evaporated milk

1 can crushed pineapple

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla pod

1 cone Piloncillo

Water

Pinch of salt

Directions

In a medium saucepan bring 2 ½ cups of water to boil. Add Piloncillo and cinnamon stick. Shuck corn and reserve kernels. Add cobs to boiling water. When the “tea” has cooled, remove corn cobs and cinnamon stick.

Processing in small batches, add corn kernels and pineapple chunks in a blender until desired consistency (smooth or chunky) using the tea as desired for viscosity. Pass through a one-mesh colander.

In a medium saucepan, scald the evaporated milk. Split vanilla bean, scrape the pulp and add both to the milk. Combine corn/pineapple mixture with milk/vanilla and continue to warm gently. Salt to taste.

Note: A slurry of corn starch and water may be added if atole is too loose

An Irish specialty

Alan Clarke

Independent chef

“In Ireland, we celebrate the day after Christmas as St. Stephen's Day. For me, this day is just as enjoyable as Christmas. This is when families move about and visit each other and exchange gifts and catch up over the holidays,” explained Alan Clarke, a native of Ireland who hosts popup food events.

“It is relaxed and is a chance to use up leftovers. Hosting up to 20 people is a regular, so inventive tasty, economical cuisine is the order of the day. This old traditional recipe has been used for many years and is a tried and tested family favorite.”

St. Stephen's Alltogether Now Pie

Filling

30 grams (about 2 1/8 tablespoons) unsalted Kerrygold Butter

4 slices of Streaky Bacon

4 Tablespoons olive or rapeseed oil

2 Leeks

10 Chestnut mushrooms

60 grams (about 7 2/3 tablespoons) plain flour

1 Sprig rosemary

1 Sprig thyme

1 Tablespoon wholegrain mustard

1 Liter (about 4.2 cups) chicken stock

1 Tablespoon creme fraiche

600 grams (about 1.3 pounds) leftover roast turkey

150 grams (about 1/3 pound) leftover sage stuffing

200 grams (about 1/2 pound) leftover Honey Baked ham

A handful of shredded organic Brussels sprouts (raw)

1 Large free-range egg

Sea salt

Leftover turkey stock

Pastry

500 grams (about 4 cups) plain flour

250 grams (about 1 1/8 cup) unsalted Kerrygold Butter

1 Large free-range egg

Fresh thyme

6 crushed roast chestnuts

Directions

For the pastry, add the flour, fresh thyme, 1 teaspoon of salt, roast chestnuts and cubed butter into a bowl and work until it becomes breadcrumb consistency.

Crack an egg and mix and add this with a few tablespoons of cold water. Work the pastry being careful not to overwork it. (Nobody likes tough pastry.)

Separate into two even pieces, wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Filling

Take a frying pan and add roughly chopped bacon pieces with the butter and some olive oil. Pick some of the herbs and add these also. Cook for 4 minutes on a medium heat.

Wash, trim and chop the white part of the leeks and cut large chunky chestnut mushrooms. Add to the pan and cook for 10 minutes.

Season, stirring occasionally until caramelized.

Add mustard, then flour, and build up with the chicken stock. If you have any leftover turkey stock jelly, now is a good time to add it. Simmer this mixture for 15 minutes and cook out the flour. Allow to cool and add the creme fraiche.

Add chopped turkey, ham, some stuffing and shredded Brussels sprouts to the mixture.

Set aside while preparing the pastry.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Grease a 12-inch pie dish with some oil and line it with the rolled-out pastry.

Fill it with the cold mixture and brush the edges with egg wash.

Roll the other ball of pastry and cover the top of the pie.

Crimp the edges and seal the pie. If you are feeling creative you can draw some designs with a craft knife or make some decorations with leftover pastry.

Brush with egg and pierce the center with a fork to allow steam to escape.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the center is piping hot.

Serve with steamed green vegetables with Kerrygold butter and duck-fat roast potatoes.

A Bit of Asian Flair

Note Umpai

5 Star Thai

An Asian holiday meal looks nothing like a traditional American holiday meal with a big meat dish as the centerpiece and starchy sides. According to Note Umpai, owner of 5 Star Thai in Crown Point, the tradition for an American Thai meal for the holidays is that there is no tradition. A holiday meal would often be a large buffet with a variety of foods representing the regions of Thailand.

“There are four regions in Thailand, and the food is different in each one. I’m from the Central Region from Bangkok and what we eat daily is never the same and what we eat at the holidays is not always the same,” said Umpai. “In our restaurant we have hundreds of dishes and that doesn’t even scratch the surface.”

Holiday meals are more like a potluck with a big selection of dishes in Umpai’s experience. “There’s nothing specific, but there’s a big variety. Instead of having a turkey, we may do a tray of sushi or a Korean grilled pork. Even if we did turkey, it would be a Thai style.”

A well-known dish that Umpai said would make a colorful addition to the holiday table is Som Tam, a papaya salad. It’s fairly easy for the Asian food novice. The popular Pad Thai is simply not one to experiment with when planning a big holiday event. “Pad Thai is hard to make at home because of the heat of the pan. It’s much hotter in the restaurants.”

Som Tam Thai

Ingredients

16 ounces papaya

4 ounces shredded carrot

4 ounces green beans, 1-inch cut

4-5 cherry tomatoes

2 pieces Thai chili pepper

1 clove garlic

1 Tablespoon fish sauce

1 ounce palm sugar

1 Tablespoon lime

10-15 pieces peanut

Directions

Mix everything except peanuts, using mortar and pestle to smash them together. If you don't have a mortar, use a big salad bowl and hand mix the vegetables. Wear plastic gloves to keep the lime, fish sauce and chili from stinging your hands. Put mixture on a plate and add peanuts.

Ethnic tidbits

Barbara Dust

Lansing Historical Society

For several decades the Lansing Historical Society has constructed a Festival of Lights exhibit, opening the Monday before Thanksgiving and running through Jan. 6. The exhibit features trees decorated to represent different countries and cultures as well as a few with a local focus.

In recent years, Dust, a retired teacher, has worked on expanding the exhibit to include costumes, accessories and placards and poster boards that explain the holiday customs in different countries around the world. Many are food customs. You’ll see pickle, egg and cookie ornaments among those hanging from the trees.

"We have offered from the Netherlands traditional Jan Hagel cookies, which are a thin spice cookie topped with an egg wash and sliced almonds. The English word cookie evolved from the Dutch word ‘koekje.’ Another Dutch holiday favorite is Banket, a rich pastry filled with almond paste. Families would often work together for a whole day rolling and filling and shaping the logs that would be baked and given as gifts at Christmas,” said Dust.

“The recipe that we always give out is the German Peppernuts cookies. It has been said that every German family in Lansing had the very same recipe for this thin spice cookie. I believe that because my mom got the recipe from our neighbor. The recipe is huge, calling for the whole 5-pound bag of flour and four bottles of Karo syrup. This recipe is from the Schultz family who had a large farm and Mrs. Schultz was cooking for a large contingent of hired hands."

The Dutch and German trees represent the earliest settlers to the community, but the exhibit covers many more countries and grows each year — often when a resident of that background gets involved.

“One of the most unusual Christmas food traditions comes from the Czech Republic (now Czechia), which is a new country just added to the Festival of Lights. The traditional Czech Christmas Eve dinner features fried or baked carp and potato salad. Many families purchase live carp from vendors in the market and keep it in the bathtub for a few days before Christmas. There is a legend that says persons who keep scales of the Christmas carp in their wallet all year will never want for money,” said Dust.

Not all holiday food traditions involve spending hours in the kitchen kneading dough. “Another unusual Christmas food custom is found in Japan, which does not have a very large Christian population,” said Dust. “But people in Japan enjoy adopting many secular aspects of the Western holiday season. This includes the tradition of having Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Eve.”

According to Dust, Eastern European countries, such as Poland and Lithuania, enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner consisting of 12 dishes, all meatless. This year the museum is doing a tree to honor Ukraine. Dust said she learned that some Ukrainians also have the 12 meatless dishes, but the first and most important dish is called Kutia, which is boiled wheat, poppy seeds, honey, raisins and walnuts.

“Many countries with Spanish heritage celebrate the Epiphany or Three Kings Day on Jan. 6. In Mexico, this brings the Rosca de Reyes, or Three Kings Cake, which is a ring-shaped coffee cake in which a small plastic Baby Jesus is buried,” said Dust. “The person who finds the baby in their piece will have good luck or will have to host the next party. Mexican families also make for Christmas sweet tamales which can be filled with pineapples, strawberries, cream cheese or dulce de leche.”

With the addition of the Ukraine and Czech trees, the Festival of Lights will now have 38 trees representing 30 countries. The Lansing Historical Museum is in the Lansing Public Library. Hours are 6-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, except Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Peppernuts

1 12-ounce. bottle dark Karo syrup

4 ounces of molasses

2 sticks plus 1 tablespoon margarine

2 teaspoons baking soda

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

5 cups flour

Directions

Heat syrup and molasses and add margarine, dissolve baking soda in a little water and add to hot mixture. Add sugar and spices and salt. Stir until mixed thoroughly. Cool to lukewarm. Start adding flour slowly. When enough flour has been mixed in to a kneading consistency, put out on a floured board and knead in flour until it is ready for rolling. Pack dough into a large bowl and cover until ready to bake. Roll out thin and cut with cookie cutters. Bake on cookie sheets in 350 oven for about 10 minutes.

Note: I cut Adele Schultz's recipe down to one fourth. If you roll them out thinly as she told us we should, it still makes hundreds of cookies. I did not grease the cookie sheets, and the cookies slid off the sheets just fine. When cut down to size, this recipe is actually quite easy to make, and the dough is easy to handle and roll very thin.