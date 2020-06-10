Food, coffee, diapers: Amid pandemic, van delivers donations

Clayton linked up with Sistas Van just five days after arriving and now volunteers her time “making sure that everybody is receiving the minimum: food, shelter, water and air.”

Volunteer Sequaña Williams-Hechavarria, who was laid off from a digital marketing agency in March due to COVID-19 budget cuts, said she has been hurt both financially and emotionally by the pandemic.

“My whole life, the community has always shown up for me regardless of whether I ask for it or not,” Williams-Hechavarria said. “Doing stuff like this helps me to feel really great about the communities that have always supported me.”

In front of a shuttered sporting goods store at a busy intersection, the women loaded the table with food, diapers, face coverings and other items. It wasn't long before people snapped up nearly everything except some books, condoms and feminine hygiene products.

At a second stop, beneath a bustling transit hub in central Brooklyn, the line was much longer. Lauren Daraio, who is homeless, said the free toiletries and food were most welcome.

“The epidemic is hard,” Daraio said. “You’ve got to figure out where to eat every day and where to sleep. A lot of places aren’t taking people.”