Food exploration: Digital magazine Feast and Field debuts

Food fans will want to delve into a new digital publication exploring culinary subjects surrounding everything from recipes to food production and presentation.
The digital magazine Feast and Field emerged in the market on March 15 and will present a mixture of engaging food-related topics. The magazine is a product of Lee Enterprises Incorporated, which prints publications in 77 markets across the United States. The Times Media Company is owned by Lee Enterprises.
"When the pandemic struck, we were looking at what opportunities there were in the food space that would allow us to tell stories," said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field.
Neville started Feast magazine, which grew out of the St. Louis market, 11 years ago. She said Feast and Field is an offshoot of Feast and will explore more deeply the food production processes of makers, farmers and cooks across the country.
"It's been in the works since August and we really got focused in November," Neville said.
Visitors to the Feast and Field website (feastandfield.net) will find stories, vibrant photography, videos, recipes and more. Neville said the content is available at its own site as well as via Lee Enterprises' newspaper sites around the country.
"This will also give various Lee properties opportunities to draw revenue through (another) avenue," Neville said.
Feast and Field will give consumers interested in food matters much to enjoy and even learn about.
"Most Americans don't know where their food comes from," Neville said, adding that the stories featured in Feast and Field will look closely at food production and its history of getting products from the field to the plate. "Many people don't have a sense of how it gets to you."
Every week the new content featured in Feast and Field will delve into one subject or one company or farmer and share their stories.
The stories, she explained, will be told in an "approachable, understandable and relatable" way.
Among topics featured in Feast and Field thus far have been cow's milk dairy at Lost Lake Farm; Craft whiskey in Washington at Westland Distillery; and Grapefruits in Texas at South Tex Organics.
Upcoming features include Maple syrup in Pennsylvania at Old State Farms; and Mushroom farming in Minnesota at R & R Cultivation.
Neville said readers will have the opportunity to discover interesting food companies and producers across America with the new digital product.
Feast and Field, Neville said, is also a publication dedicated to putting farmers in the spotlight as well as other important food makers in the country.
It's a publication which celebrates food in all its glory. As Neville said in a video announcing Feast and Field: "Food is deeper than a dish from your favorite cafe and broader than a go-to recipe."
Dig into Feast and Field. Visit feastandfield.net.
