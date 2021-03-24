Food exploration: Digital magazine Feast and Field debuts

Food fans will want to delve into a new digital publication exploring culinary subjects surrounding everything from recipes to food production and presentation.

The digital magazine Feast and Field emerged in the market on March 15 and will present a mixture of engaging food-related topics. The magazine is a product of Lee Enterprises Incorporated, which prints publications in 77 markets across the United States. The Times Media Company is owned by Lee Enterprises.

"When the pandemic struck, we were looking at what opportunities there were in the food space that would allow us to tell stories," said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field.

Neville started Feast magazine, which grew out of the St. Louis market, 11 years ago. She said Feast and Field is an offshoot of Feast and will explore more deeply the food production processes of makers, farmers and cooks across the country.

"It's been in the works since August and we really got focused in November," Neville said.

Visitors to the Feast and Field website (feastandfield.net) will find stories, vibrant photography, videos, recipes and more. Neville said the content is available at its own site as well as via Lee Enterprises' newspaper sites around the country.