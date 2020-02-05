Food fit for the stars: Create recipes to serve at an Oscars party

The winners of the film industry's most elite honors will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 9.
That's when the 92nd annual Academy Awards graces The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre in Los Angeles.
After Tinsel Town's talent is presented with their awards, all guests will attend the festive Governors Ball, which will be held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of the Hollywood & Highland Center. More than 1,000 guests will fill the room to enjoy a decadent feast and lavish party planned by Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and chef Wolfgang Puck.
Chef Puck has been the mastermind behind the Governors Ball menu for the past 26 years. For the 2020 gala, more than 70 dishes will be in the spotlight, with a majority of the recipes being plant-based.
According to Puck's culinary office, 70 percent of the gala's menu will be plant-based and 30 percent made up of a mix of vegetarian, fish and meat ingredients.
Among dishes served will be Housemade Campanelle Pasta with Preserved Meyer Lemon, Artichokes and English Peas; Sweet Potato Tempura; Maitake Mushroom Salad with Eggplant Baba Ghanoush; Cacio e Peppe Macaroni and Cheese; Beet Macaron with Herb Goat Cheese; Winter Spice French Toast; Vegetable Rice Paper Roll; Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie; and much more.
There will be assorted tray-passed hors d'oeuvres; passed small plates; boozy milk shakes, various specialty drinks, a collection of sweets and other items.
All of the food on the menu will be "responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed," according to The Academy office.
One of the items always included on the menu are the 24K Gold Dusted Chocolate Oscars. Oscar shaped salmon has long been one of the features through the years as well.
For film lovers who'll be presenting their own Oscars party at home, the following recipe is one the dishes that will be on the Governors Ball menu. The recipe is courtesy of Wolfgang Puck.
Cacio e Pepe Macaroni and Cheese
Serves 1
8 ounces Cavatelli Pasta
2 tablespoons Salt
2 tablespoons Butter
2 tablespoons Flour
1 1/4 cup Whole Milk
1/4 cup shredded Aged Vermont White Cheddar
1 tablespoon Parmesan
1/4 teaspoon Pink Peppercorns, toasted and ground
1/2 teaspoon Black Peppercorns, toasted and ground
1/4 teaspoon Green Peppercorns
1. Bring 2-3 quarts of water to a boil in a pot. Add 2 tablespoons of salt to the water and then the pasta. Cook for about 8 minutes or to al dente. Strain.
2. In a heavy bottom pot, melt butter and then whisk flour into the melted butter.
Continue to whisk for two minutes on low heat avoiding any color.
3. Add milk to the butter and flour mixture continuing to stir until the milk thickens to a creamy consistency and coats the back of a spoon.
4. Add white cheddar, stirring to melt the cheese into the milk. Add ground pink and black peppercorns.
5. Add the pasta to the pot and stir in the Parmesan. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
6. Serve!
FYI: Region film fans wanting to attend a Oscar party can plan to visit Ciao Bella for its Gala and Awards Luxury Viewing Party at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the restaurant, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. There will be a red carpet arrival and five-course dinner. Cost is $65 per guest plus tax and gratuity. Call 219-322-6800 to reserve. Reservations are required.
