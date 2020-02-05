Food fit for the stars: Create recipes to serve at an Oscars party

The winners of the film industry's most elite honors will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 9.

That's when the 92nd annual Academy Awards graces The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre in Los Angeles.

After Tinsel Town's talent is presented with their awards, all guests will attend the festive Governors Ball, which will be held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of the Hollywood & Highland Center. More than 1,000 guests will fill the room to enjoy a decadent feast and lavish party planned by Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and chef Wolfgang Puck.

Chef Puck has been the mastermind behind the Governors Ball menu for the past 26 years. For the 2020 gala, more than 70 dishes will be in the spotlight, with a majority of the recipes being plant-based.

According to Puck's culinary office, 70 percent of the gala's menu will be plant-based and 30 percent made up of a mix of vegetarian, fish and meat ingredients.