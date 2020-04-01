Food hub supports restaurant workers, sells safe meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several area eateries and farmers have put together locally-grown offerings, from quarts of mixed mushrooms and fresh beef and pork to tarts and brownies. Box meal prices work out to about $8 to $12 per person. One gourmet dish box, for example, includes Acme's smoked salmon hand pies for four, and asparagus and red pepper strata with goat cheese and mozzarella.

“We want to have an affordable option,” said Tom Raynor, the former retail CEO who helped launch the hub. He added that the public is increasingly worried about whether fresh foods at big retailers could be compromised.

“People don’t want to go to the grocery store anymore,” he said.

The food-hub proceeds go to the restaurants, eateries and workers like Platt, one of 20 people hired at living wages to run the hub's logistics last weekend. Using a walkie-talkie, Platt manages the line of vehicles arriving to ensure they get their orders in a timely and safe way.

Raynor said the hub also allowed more than 35 workers to return to their previous jobs, and has put almost $800,000 back into the Carrboro-area economy.