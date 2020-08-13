Food justice efforts fight hunger, create food desert oasis

Established last fall primarily as a small commercial hub and kitchen for growers in the Axiom Farm Cooperative, Rare Variety is a place where local farmers sell their crops by the bin and by the plate.

The demand is so high that Rare Variety can hardly keep enough food in the store, Clemons said. Its presence in the community has generated buzz, especially lately: When Clemons shared a recent Facebook post touting Rare Variety as Columbia’s first Black-owned food hub, it was reposted by more than 4,000 people.

The North Main communities surrounding Rare Variety both want and need this business, Clemons said.

“It’s coming from the fact that Black people own this food hub, and that’s empowering to other Black people in light of what’s going on in the country,” Clemons said. “The response is amazing, but it’s because Black people are sick and tired of being sick and tired of always being on the bottom, never having nothing available. So we’re fighting to have something available, because we know how to grow.

“It’s exciting to see something that people have not seen here. There are only a few Black grocery stores in the country, but to see something like this in that location is exciting. “