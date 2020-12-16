Food makes a satisfying holiday gift

This holiday season, forget about re-gifting that fruit cake and skip the fruit basket. Instead show your creativity with an assortment of food-centric gifts from DIY kits to edibles that are truly unique.
• The Take & Bake Churro Kit from San Diablo Artisan beats making these treats from scratch. The company says they’re the only churro kit maker in the country making it a one-of-a-kind gift. There’s no messing with dough, making your own filling or frying them up. Instead, the kit contains 13 pre-made and chilled mini churros already fried to a golden brown and dusted with sugar and cinnamon as well as a selection of fillings such as Nutella, dulce de leche or sweet cream already packaged in squeeze bottles. Just fill the churros and pop in the oven or air fryer to reheat.
For the real foodie who wants to do a deep dive into churro making, San Diablo Artisan, a Utah based company, also sells churro dough so you can roll your own. And if you want to go all out when it comes to making churros, you can buy their recently introduced kit with a churro maker and nine different shapes of interchangeable nozzles.
• Most likely those on your gift list won’t be traveling to Hawaii this year, so bring the taste of the islands to them. Mochi, a Japanese stick rice dough, may be familiar to those who have tried mochi-coated ice cream balls. But now Mochi Foods Hawaii is offering a wider range of mixes for making other mochi products. The list is long and includes waffles, pancakes, cakes, puddings and malasadas. The latter, originating from Portugal but super popular in Hawaii, are similar to a yeast doughnut but without the holes. They’re typically served with honey or rolled in sugar.
Mochi Foods Hawaii has put together gift baskets at various price points for home cooks. Each typically comes with 100% raw Hawaiian Manoa Honey to use like syrup. Also for those on a vegan or gluten free diet, there’s a pancake/waffle mix and mochi doughnut mix.
• For the Italian food lover on your list, Pastene, a family owned company in business for 145 years, has curated their Pasta Lovers Specialty Gift Boxes that come in a variety of sizes. They make a pretty presentation and contain all the ingredients needed for an easy to assemble meal (recipes can be found on their website). The Ultimate Foodie/Pasta Lover Specialty Gift Box features six types of pasta including gnocchi, spaghetti and linguine along with the less well-known malfadine (Italian for little queens), regine--long hollow pasta tubes and trivelle, a larger version of spirals. Also in the box are artichoke hearts, pasta sauce, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, a can of tonno (tuna), basil sauce and more. If there’s someone on your list with a gluten-intolerance, there’s also their Gluten-Free Pasta Lovers Gift Box. This one features Arborio rice, jars of red sauce, basil pesto sauce and Parmesan cheese as well as packages of gluten-free pastas made from corn, rice and quinoa as well.
• If there’s a pretzel lover in your family, then the heat-and-eat hand-twisted, Bavarian-style soft pretzels from Eastern Standard Provisions Co. make a perfect—and perfectly easy--present. They come in all sorts of sizes and shapes along with such salts as White Truffle, Lemon Rosemary, Chili Lime, Everything Spice and Classic Pretzel. Just sprinkle the pretzels with one or more of the salts and pop them in the oven.
Eastern Standard Provision’s first gourmet soft pretzel gift box was named one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019. For this holiday season, the company has launched three different holiday-themed gift boxes containing a mix of hand-twisted pretzels, flavored salts and gourmet dipping sauces. They’re shipped fresh and can be eaten right away or frozen for later.
• Porto’s Bakery, a multi-generational family Cuban bakery with five locations in California, is now offering their Bake at Home selection of some of their most popular items. The pastries are sent unbaked and frozen with detailed instructions on how to bake them. Their product line includes both sweets—guava strudel and their Milk'N Berries Bake at Home cake—layers of tres leches cake with freshly whipped cream and berries and savory. For the latter, think empanadas, pastel del carnes (meat pies) and turkey and gravy potato balls.
• The fajita and stir fry custom meal kits from Omaha Steaks are great for preparing dinner for four at a reasonable price with a choice of either chicken or beef. The kits also include pre-cut vegetables, seasonings and either tortillas (for the fajita kits) or rice. Delivered fresh frozen, they can be cooked right away or saved until later.
• Vermont-based maple producer Runamok Maple has both large and small gift boxes for this holiday season. Each has a selection of Runamok Maple's pure, infused, barrel-aged, and smoked maple syrups in such flavors as Ginger Root-Infused, Cinnamon+Vanilla-Infused, Bourbon Barrel-Aged and Pecan Wood-Smoked.
