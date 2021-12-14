Food products make perfect holiday gifts

There will always be fruit cakes to give as Christmas gifts but if you want to think outside of the box about for what goes into a holiday gift box, here are some ideas for edible Christmas presents.

Kim Nelson, whose culinary roots are firmly established in the southern baking heritage of her family has created Daisy Cakes. These four layer homemade cakes made from scratch are beautiful to look at as well as devour. Shipping is available to all 50 states. The cake flavors include chocolate mint, banana and red velvet. For those with restricted diets, there are gluten-free, vegan carrot cakes and gluten free chocolate cakes.

If you have a Keurig Coffee Maker (or know someone who does), you’re all set to try one or more of Cask & Kettle Hot Cocktails. No mixology skills are required, just insert one of their K-pods into a Keurig and push the button to produce these hot cocktails that come in such flavors as Mexican Coffee--vodka, tequila and coffee with a hint of Mexican chocolate, Hot Blonde Coffee—vodka, coffee, and vanilla, Irish Coffee—vodka, Irish whiskey and coffee, and Mint Patty Coffee with vodka, coffee, accented with a touch of mint and dark chocolate. There’s also spiked Apple Cider with cinnamon, vodka, and green apple. These are serious drinks with proofs ranging from 25% to 76%. Serve hot or add some ice or turn them into something more with the addition of whipped cream, honey, powdered chocolate, nutmeg and cinnamon.