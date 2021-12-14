Food products make perfect holiday gifts

There will always be fruit cakes to give as Christmas gifts but if you want to think outside of the box about for what goes into a holiday gift box, here are some ideas for edible Christmas presents.
Daisy Cakes
Kim Nelson, whose culinary roots are firmly established in the southern baking heritage of her family has created Daisy Cakes. These four layer homemade cakes made from scratch are beautiful to look at as well as devour. Shipping is available to all 50 states. The cake flavors include chocolate mint, banana and red velvet. For those with restricted diets, there are gluten-free, vegan carrot cakes and gluten free chocolate cakes.
FYI: ilovedaisycakes.com
Cask & Kettle Hot Cocktails
If you have a Keurig Coffee Maker (or know someone who does), you’re all set to try one or more of Cask & Kettle Hot Cocktails. No mixology skills are required, just insert one of their K-pods into a Keurig and push the button to produce these hot cocktails that come in such flavors as Mexican Coffee--vodka, tequila and coffee with a hint of Mexican chocolate, Hot Blonde Coffee—vodka, coffee, and vanilla, Irish Coffee—vodka, Irish whiskey and coffee, and Mint Patty Coffee with vodka, coffee, accented with a touch of mint and dark chocolate. There’s also spiked Apple Cider with cinnamon, vodka, and green apple. These are serious drinks with proofs ranging from 25% to 76%. Serve hot or add some ice or turn them into something more with the addition of whipped cream, honey, powdered chocolate, nutmeg and cinnamon.
FYI: caskandkettleusa.com
Cookie Cups Baking Kits
The Unicorn Cookie Cups Baking Kit, which comes in a pretty pink box with pink cooking equipment and packaging inside, is the fun at-home baking experience for children three and up to do with a parent or older sibling. The 17-piece kit makes .24 mini size cookie cups and contains the following: 1 apron, 1 measuring cup, 1 silicone baking pan, 1 mini scoop, 24 mini cupcake liners, 1 unicorn horn mold, 1 unicorn plate, 1 whisk, flour, sugar, sweet Belgian chocolate chunks, white chocolate, pink sprinkle mix, pink powder, marshmallows and vanilla frosting.
There are also kits for making pizza, homemade bread, and a Rainbow Ravioli Making Kit.
FYI: thecookiecups.com/
Olivo Amigo Olive Oil
Using olives harvested on a small, intergeneration farm in Jaen Spain, Olivo Amigo is a premium extra virgin sustainably grown olive oil that is bottled in eco-friendly and attractive white bottles with stainless steel spouts for easy pouring. The olive oil currently available comes from olives pressed in after last year’s fall harvest in October.
Olivo Amigo also works for dressing a salad, dipping sauce, and in one of the many recipes on the company’s website. It can be used instead of butter or vegetable oil to make a sweet olive oil cake. The upside, besides the flavor, is that it adds the health benefits of olive oil to a dessert. Olivo Amigo comes in two flavors, Joy, with its undertone of almond and peppery aftertaste that contracts with citrus zest taste and Vitality, with its nuances of fig and apple.
Clarified Butter Ghee
High in butyric acid which reduces inflammation and promotes gut health, rich in Vitamins A, D, E, and K and antioxidants, lactose and casein-free, Ghee is considered a superfood pantry staple and is an approved butter for Keto, Paleo, and Whole 30 diets. Also commonly used in Indian recipes, Ghee is made by slowly simmering to remove milk fat. The end result is a dense butter with a rich, nutty flavor. To make it easier for you, Clarified Butter Ghee is packaged in jars, ready to use when called for in a recipe. Use it for sautéing, roasting and glazing, flavors include the traditional as well as garlic, jalapeno, and cinnamon/vanilla.
FYI: clarifiedliving.com
SeaBear
Located in Anacortes, Washington, SeaBear is a small batch artisan smokehouse that’s been in business since 1957 producing a variety of smoked fish caught in the waters of the San Juan Islands. They ship directly to their customers and offer dinners such as Wild Halibut for Two, Dungeness Crab Alfredo for Two as well as smoked salmon and lox and an Appetizer Sampler Collection.
FYI: https://seabear.com/
NEFT Vodka
NEFT, a small-batch vodka, is distinctive not only in taste but in packaging. The award-winning vodka comes in a portable, unbreakable barrel designed to keep the liquor cold for up to six hours making it perfect for the beach, pool, or anywhere else where cold vodka is a plus. It’s made with ingredients that include Austrian spring water that’s spent 50 years filtering beneath the Alps and a blend of four ancient rye grains. Plus, as a gift, its intriguing look makes it a standout with foodies and home mixologists.
FYI: neftvodkaus.com
Erin’s Elderberries
Elderberries are trending not only for their health benefits but also because made into a liqueur, they make a fantastic ingredient for cocktails. You can’t find them in the produce department but they can be foraged. Instead though we suggest Erin’s Elderberries with their assortment of products including both an elderberry syrup and elderflower syrup made from USDA Certified organic ingredients that are locally sourced. Other offerings are elderberry jellies, Aronia syrup made of Aronia berries which are said to be rich in fiber, vitamin C, and powerful antioxidants, Elderberry Dog Biscuits and Elderberry Dog Cookies, and Butterfly Pea Flower Concentrate. The latter, when used in drinks, changes from colors because of its Ph value.
Rancho La Gloria
Once a restaurant and bar between Tijuana and Rosario Beach on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, Rancho La Gloria is where the Margarita—named after Marjorie King, a rich divorcee and would-be actress who was allergic to every type of liquor but tequila—was first created by owner Danny Herrera in 1938. Now Rancho La Gloria, one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink brands, sells their already made margaritas in such flavors as mango, peach, watermelon, strawberry and their recently introduced Paloma, made with Blue Weber Agave, ruby red grapefruit and real lime juice.
All the cocktails are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients and come in cans or bottles as well as frozen—think popsicles.