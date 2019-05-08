America's top chefs, spirits professionals, restaurateurs and other food personnel descended on Chicago this past weekend for The James Beard Awards.
The James Beard Awards, known as the Oscars of the food industry, were presented May 6 at Lyric Opera of Chicago. The awards honor the greats of the food world for excellence in various categories from Best New Restaurant and Outstanding Pastry Chef to Outstanding Service and Outstanding Wine Program. This is the fifth year the awards were presented in Chicago.
Winners from Chicago this year were Greg Wade of Publican Quality Bread for Outstanding Baker; Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz of Boka Restaurant Group for Outstanding Restaurateur; husband-and-wife team Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark of Parachute for Best Chef: Great Lakes; and Parts and Labor Design for Outstanding Restaurant Design (for 76 seats and over) for Chicago's Pacific Standard Time.
Wade, who uses sustainable ingredients at Publican Quality Bread, emphasized the importance of a quality food system. He mentioned there's only "one" food system and it's for everyone including the "Democrats, Republicans, for Black Lives Matter, and for Blue Lives Matter."
"It's time we started to work together to have a healthy food system for all," Wade stressed.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, of "Modern Family" fame, acted as host for this year's event. Ferguson, who was also host for the 2017 James Beard Awards, proved a witty and fun personality to interact with the foodies and frequently made audience members laugh.
The theme for the awards ceremony this year was "Good Food For Good."
The James Beard Awards ceremony was presented in Chicago for the first time in 2015. It will be held in the Windy City through 2021.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was once again in the house for the awards and he welcomed and thanked all the culinary professionals who came to the city for the prestigious event. Emanuel said he was going to say "welcome back" but said "welcome home" to the James Beard Foundation since the awards have found a home in the Windy City for the past few years.
Among presenters at the ceremony were a variety of celebrities and personalities including Ayesha Curry, Zooey Deschanel, Ingrid Hoffman, Peter Sagal, Elizabeth Falkner, Tom Colicchio, Andrew Zimmern and others.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Patrick O'Connell, chef/owner of The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia.
O'Connell, who opened his restaurant in 1978, told audience members that his life and career has been anything but ordinary and conventional. 'I always thought that you had to be knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door (to win) a Lifetime Achievement Award," O'Connell said. He added he doesn't plan on going anywhere soon except back to his kitchen to work.
Among other awards given at the ceremony were Humanitarian of the Year to The Giving Kitchen; Rising Chef of the Year to Kwame Onwuachi of Kith and Kin in Washington, D.C.; Outstanding Chef to Ashley Christensen of Poole's Diner in Raleigh, North Carolina; Best Chef: New York City to Jody Williams and Rita Sodi for Via Carota; and others.
America's Classics honorees were Pho 79 in Garden Grove, California; Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House in Huntington, West Virginia; A & A Bake & Double Roti Shop in Brooklyn, New York; Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Cafe in McCook, Nebraska; and Annie's Paramount Steakhouse in Washington D.C.
After the awards ceremony, guests gathered in the lobby and other rooms of the opera house for a gala food reception featuring dishes prepared by chefs from around the country.
Throughout the weekend, various ancillary events were held for James Beard Awards attendees. One of the events included the Indy James Beard Party featuring some of Indianapolis' best chefs held Sunday afternoon. Among chefs at the Indy party was Steve Oakley of Oakleys Bistro. Oakley is a former Highland resident. The Chefs' Night Out event was also held on Sunday night.
The James Beard Foundation Awards, established in 1990, were exclusively in New York, until 2015 when they were first held in Chicago. The first ceremony was held on a yacht in New York City in 1991.
The awards pay homage to the late cookbook author and teacher James Beard.
Local establishments, chefs and beverage professionals have been nominated for or awarded a James Beard honor through the years. They include Munster's Three Floyds Brewing Co., which was a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional Category in 2015, 2014 and 2013; Tanya Baker, who was nominated for Rising Star Chef of the year in 2015 for her work at The Boarding House and Calumet Fisheries in the South Chicago neighborhood, which was awarded a James Beard medal in the America's Classics category in 2010.
For more information on the awards and the James Beard Foundation, visit jamesbeard.org.