Food stand keeps things creative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — This is the second season that Sub Zero Desserts is operating out of their modified shipping container-turned-food stand, and owner Jess Rooney said they are keeping fairly steady business despite the unusual circumstances public food vendors are facing this summer.
“The neighborhood was happy to have us,” said Rooney. “I think the community was ready to do something with less risk.”
July is National Ice Cream Month, and local ice cream shops are in the full swing of summer sales.
Sub Zero brings a unique spin on the cold treat. The easy, grab-and-go nature of rolled ice cream and shaved ice doesn’t come with the same challenges that a sit-down establishment might worry about during the coronavirus pandemic. Through the service window, physical contact is already limited, and there is virtually unlimited space outdoors to keep socially distant while in line.
Sub Zero Desserts typically starts up operations around Memorial Day. This year, the shop opened a month early in order to support their employees. Several seasonal workers for Sub Zero struggled to find steady employment in the off-season, and Rooney said once they knew they could open safely, it was a no-brainer.
“We started contacting them and they basically said, ‘I don’t have anything to do and I don’t have any income,’ so they were on board for opening up,” she told the Argus Leader.
The number of customers this season hasn’t felt very far off from last year, but Rooney said it’s much harder to predict busy times. Typically, evening hours from 7-9 p.m. were sure bets for a rush of customers, but now that people’s schedules are more fluid, she has seen spikes of activity in the middle of weekdays.
The company also gets business from their new online ordering and delivery options, including a partnership with GrubHub. They spent money on a blast freezer to keep desserts cold during travel time for those who don’t want to visit the shop in person. Rooney also runs a mobile trailer to cater events around Sioux Falls.
“It took a lot of creativity, but we got here,” said Rooney.
The creativity doesn’t stop with business practices. Rooney said she is always looking for new ice cream flavors to invent. The most unique flavor experiments so far have been a maple bacon toffee rolled ice cream and a pickle flavored shaved ice.
“I will just go through the aisles at Hy-Vee thinking, what can I put in my ice cream?” she said.
