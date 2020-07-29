Food stand keeps things creative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — This is the second season that Sub Zero Desserts is operating out of their modified shipping container-turned-food stand, and owner Jess Rooney said they are keeping fairly steady business despite the unusual circumstances public food vendors are facing this summer.

“The neighborhood was happy to have us,” said Rooney. “I think the community was ready to do something with less risk.”

July is National Ice Cream Month, and local ice cream shops are in the full swing of summer sales.

Sub Zero brings a unique spin on the cold treat. The easy, grab-and-go nature of rolled ice cream and shaved ice doesn’t come with the same challenges that a sit-down establishment might worry about during the coronavirus pandemic. Through the service window, physical contact is already limited, and there is virtually unlimited space outdoors to keep socially distant while in line.

Sub Zero Desserts typically starts up operations around Memorial Day. This year, the shop opened a month early in order to support their employees. Several seasonal workers for Sub Zero struggled to find steady employment in the off-season, and Rooney said once they knew they could open safely, it was a no-brainer.