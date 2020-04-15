Food truck helps out truckers during coronavirus crisis

“I think that we helped with morale a little bit,” Jamie Williams said. “You could see it on their faces. They couldn’t believe we were doing it.”

She said that a sister and brother came through that evening. First the brother saw the free BBQ and grabbed a meal and immediately radioed his sister to show up and get hers.

“We know that we are all counting on the truckers, now more than ever, who have such a vital yet thankless job,” a post on the food truck’s Facebook page reads.

After such success that night, Mike and Jamie asked their customers and the community to help keep the free meal movement going.

“We’re just a food truck. We asked the community for support and boy did they pull through, “ Jamie said.

Big Mike’s Pork ‘N’ Wings created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $2,000 to go to feeding truckers free meals.

The campaign was created on Monday and by Tuesday afternoon that goal was reached. With more than $2,000 raised, including a $600 donation from a single customer, the next evening they were out at Pilot’s Truck Stop feeding truckers 100 free meals.

Jamie said a lot of donations that came in on Monday and Tuesday were from truckers themselves.