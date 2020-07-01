Food trucks get creative to keep moving during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When this year’s Gettysburg Blue Grey Cup youth soccer tournament got canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, food truck owner Dan Smith figured he had lost one-quarter of his income.

Smith, a Carroll County native who lives in Sykesville, has owned and operated It’s All Good for the past three years. He said that getting out to weekend functions and traditional summertime stops was his lifeline. He banked on the usual flow of business by showing up at the soccer tourney during Memorial Day weekend ― about 150 teams, and upward of 5,000 people.

The event, like many others in the region, was snuffed out. Smith and his fellow local food truckers were faced with a dilemma. Could they succeed, or even survive, during their busiest time of the year while people were being informed of the dangers of the coronavirus?

They’re striving to find a way.

Restrictions have been lifted as Maryland moves forward one step at a time through Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which Carroll County has been following thus far. And in the process, people are finding out food trucks and their catering companies are still involved in their communities.