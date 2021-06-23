Food writer, Region native wins accolades in national contest

Developing recipes for national contests has been a passion of Region native Laura Kurella through the years.
"The reason I do these competitions is that it's a greater way to challenge my cooking skills," said Kurella.
Kurella, a food columnist, cookbook author and contributor to The Food Channel, recently placed in the Top 10 in the Taste of America recipe challenge. The Taste of America challenge is one of the contests that are part of The World Food Championships (WFC). Cooks ranking in the Top 10 of the Taste of America qualify for a spot in the World Food Championships. This year's WFC are scheduled for November in Dallas.
"For the Taste of America challenge I made a Tempting Teres Tenderloin Tower," Kurella said, adding the dish was entered in the sandwich category.
According to Kurella, when developing a recipe, her first step is "to think a recipe in my head,' she said.
"I envision it and then I assemble all the ingredients." As she makes the recipe, Kurella said she's always tweaking and changing things before she comes up with the finished product.
Kurella has won and rated high placings in various food contests through the years. She participated in a past Taste of America contest in a seafood category with a Lobster Bisque dish and a past food competition sponsored by Walmart, among others.
The food writer, who has a great interest in healthy eating and maintaining a healthy diet, has a self syndicated column which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September. Her column, which carries the title of her name, runs in publications by Gannet/Gatehouse Publishing Group, Hoosier Media Group and other independent publishers including The Cadillac News in Michigan.
Kurella said it's been important for her to stress healthy eating over the last couple of decades. After her father died at the early age of 58 in 1981, she's been dedicated to concentrating on healthy recipe creation.
In a past interview, Kurella said "I believe in food that makes you feel good and eating to improve your health."
Kurella is married to Richard L. Taylor, who is also a native of Northwest Indiana. The couple live in Michigan.
The food writer, who has a deep faith in God, said she also views her culinary career as a route to helping people travel a healthier path in life and to provide enjoyment through recipes.
"It makes me happy when my recipes make others happy...I'm grateful and thankful to be able to help people."
To learn more about Kurella, visit laurakurella.com.