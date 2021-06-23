Food writer, Region native wins accolades in national contest

Developing recipes for national contests has been a passion of Region native Laura Kurella through the years.

"The reason I do these competitions is that it's a greater way to challenge my cooking skills," said Kurella.

Kurella, a food columnist, cookbook author and contributor to The Food Channel, recently placed in the Top 10 in the Taste of America recipe challenge. The Taste of America challenge is one of the contests that are part of The World Food Championships (WFC). Cooks ranking in the Top 10 of the Taste of America qualify for a spot in the World Food Championships. This year's WFC are scheduled for November in Dallas.

"For the Taste of America challenge I made a Tempting Teres Tenderloin Tower," Kurella said, adding the dish was entered in the sandwich category.

According to Kurella, when developing a recipe, her first step is "to think a recipe in my head,' she said.

"I envision it and then I assemble all the ingredients." As she makes the recipe, Kurella said she's always tweaking and changing things before she comes up with the finished product.