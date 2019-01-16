South Bend is best known as the home of the University of Notre Dame, but there’s much more to this city of about 100,000.
It also was home of the Oliver Chilled Plow Works and the Studebaker Corp. There are some wonderful historic sites and museums that make it a great destination for a day trip. And if you spend a day there, you’re going to have to eat.
Start off your morning with a visit to Macadoo’s Family Restaurant, which was winner of the 2018 St. Joseph County Breakfast Wars. It’s a quaint spot with an Irish theme that is welcoming and offers breakfasts that are sure to fill you up — cinnamon rolls, a pancake of the month, omelettes, French toast and more.
They’re known for their made-from-scratch sausage gravy. So be sure to order some biscuits and gravy while you’re there. Prices are reasonable and if you just want a taste, you can get a 1/4 order for just $2.35.
A “Top 10 Breakfast Spots in the Bend” list can be found at visitsouthbend.com.
Among the runner-ups were Chico’s Restaurant where you can get a big burrito filled with eggs, chorizo and Mexican-style potatoes; Sorin’s where you will definitely want to indulge in the chocolate bread pudding French toast; and Nick’s Patio where you can enjoy a Greek-style skillet with eggs, fries, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and crumbled feta.
If you’re looking for a traditional bakery for some pastries and doughnuts, stop by West End Bakery and get your fill of morning sweets.
Take a little time after breakfast for a stroll of the beautiful Notre Dame campus and check out the Golden Dome. When you work up an appetite, you have several options for lunch, but you definitely won’t want to miss Chicory Cafe.
This place transports you to New Orleans where you’ll find beignets, po’ boys and muffulettas on the menu. When visiting, you might happen upon live music being played on the performance stage or decked-out upright piano. Even if you don’t make this your lunch spot, I urge you to pop in to at least grab some beignets to go.
Livery offers some great Latin cuisine that includes Yuca Fries, polenta, sweet plantains, ceviche, paella, empanadas and more. You can’t beat the $10 lunch deal of a half-salad with two empanadas for just $10.
The View Tavern serves up a mean burger if that’s what you’re craving, and its “Becky Burger” was named “Best Burger in Northern Indiana” in 2014 in a seven-county competition.
Next, satisfy that sweet tooth with a stop at the South Bend Chocolate Factory, Chocolate Cafe and Outlet Store. Museum tours ($5 for adults and $2 for children) take place at the top of each hour from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays (it’s closed on Sundays).
The tour fills you in on the history of this delectable treat and gives you a glimpse into what it’s like to mass-produce chocolate. It also has a small Chocolate Museum you can walk through with one of the world’s largest collections of chocolate memorabilia and a 1,300-year-old Mayan chocolate pot. Stock up in the outlet store on goodies to munch on while you drive home.
After you’re filled up, take time to browse through the Studebaker National Museum, a 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art museum with three levels of vintage vehicles. See presidential carriages, including the one used by Abraham Lincoln on the night he was assassinated.
There’s also a large exhibit of military vehicles made by Studebaker - its history of military production dates back to the 1850s — and you’ll see beautiful examples of various vehicles produced by the company throughout its years of operation.
Hungry again? It’s time to start thinking about dinner. For a luxurious meal in a stunning atmosphere, enjoy dinner at Tippecanoe Place, an 1880s mansion built by Clem Studebaker. Nothing beats eating in a historic gem like this — and the menu offers top-quality cuisine, like the house specialty prime rib.
Other dinner options include the Copper Rock Steakhouse at the Four Winds Casino South Bend where you can enjoy 42-day dry-aged steak or Lasalle Grille, an American bistro with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients used for creative presentations with small plates including escargot and ahi tuna poke and a number of seafood and steak entrees.
Finish off the evening with a pint or flight at one of the area’s eight breweries. South Bend Brew Werks has 20 taps of beers brewed below the taproom and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. Studebaker Brewing Co. is a recently opened brewery located on the third floor of the historic Tippecanoe Place mansion.
For more on the South Bend/Mishawaka area and what you can find to eat while you’re there, go to visitsouthbend.com