Former NOLA restaurateur serves Cajun cuisine in Maryland

Using his large cast iron pot, Lipps began with browning the Andouille sausage with some oil. After it is browned, it is set aside.

The sausage is just as an important ingredient as the others. The signature sausage for gumbo is Andouille, a pork sausage packed with spices. Lipps gets his sausage shipped to him directly from Louisiana.

Next, he made what he calls the base. Into the pot with the sausage fat, he sweats his vegetables.

“You’re not trying to get color on them,” he said. “You’re just trying to get the water out.”

Although okra is usually part of any Louisiana dish, the vegetable won’t be found in Lipps’ gumbo. He just doesn’t like okra. But those who do should also add it with the rest of the vegetables. He removed the vegetables for later, when the sock is added.

True roux. The most important aspect of any good gumbo is the all-important roux. Roux is the same for most households because it is just fat and flour, but its darkness depends on preference.

In the bottom of the pot where he browned the sausage, Lipps added flour and 2 cups of fat skimmed from the chicken thighs to make the roux. The darker the roux, the deeper the flavor, he said.