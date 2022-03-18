Fresh Forward: New Produce Depot owners keep the focus on healthy eating

Produce Depot, a popular market in St. John, has new owners. Customers can expect to continue to find all their favorite items and possibly some new additions in the coming months.

“The foundation is great. We’re going to keep it and just build on what is here and will be offering new things depending on what comes up,” said Rose Hejl, who now co-owns Produce Depot with business partner Alex Sanchez. “Our focus is to nourish people with good quality food.”

Known for their fresh produce, organic selections and large number of gluten-free and vegan products, the store carries products for all dietary needs.

“We’re a produce market and we cater to natural and organic foods. We have gluten-free, vegan, prepared foods, grocery, deli, a smoothie bar, juice bar, coffee bar. We also do flowers in the spring and summer,” said Hejl. “We try to set a standard of excellence with our products.”

Local, hard-to-find produce

Much of the produce is locally sourced when in season. Hejl said that a good amount of it comes from Indiana and Michigan.

“I think what makes us unique is that we have so many options. We also hand-pick our produce several times a week. We don’t call in and order. We go see it and pick it out,” she said.

That goes for whether they’re getting product from a central market in Chicago or a local supplier.

On the produce side, you’ll find all the fresh fruits and veggies you’d find at a local supermarket — and then some. A cooler is stocked with fresh lettuce, greens, berries, mushrooms and herbs.

“They’re all clean and hand-packed every day in our green room. They’re broken down and bagged and put in the cooler,” said Hejl.

They also carry harder-to find items like shallots, purple potatoes, crimini mushrooms, fava beans and cipollini onions.

From scratch

Breads that are used in the deli sandwiches are made from scratch daily and are also available in-store along with peanut butter cookies, matcha green tea shortbread cookies, oatmeal cookies, banana muffins, biscotti, almond joy bars, cannoli, tiramisu and more.

Some of the varieties are available in vegan and gluten-free versions.

Also made each day from scratch are the soups. There are two options each day — some of them being cous cous with Italian sausage, broccoli and cheese, clam chowder, vegetable medley, chicken and wild rice and tomato barley. Each is made using fresh ingredients from the store.

You’ll also find homemade sides in the deli — guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo, apple slaw, potato salad (also a vegan version), sour cream cucumbers — and they make their own pesto and tuna salad.

The smoothie bar offers made-to-order smoothies — about 20 different varieties — and you can get a health boost of wheat grass, kelp or other additions blended in with your smoothie. More than a dozen hand-made sandwiches are on the deli menu or they’ll custom make one to your specifications.

Grab and go

There has always been a variety of grab-and-go salads and other items available, and Hejl said they plan to add more. A peek in the refrigerated case and you may find spaghetti squash, homemade beets, sweet potato fries, soups, cut up fruits with dips, olives and more that are ready to eat.

They also carry frozen pastas, beyond burgers and beyond sausage, lunchmeats and a large selection of imported and domestic cheeses. Meats can also be freshly sliced at the deli counter.

Keep an eye out for more to come in the way of fruit, cheese and veggie trays.

A couple of grocery aisles include many gluten-free and vegan options — grains, sauces, crackers, chips, nuts and more.

One other thing that will remain the same are the friendly faces of longtime employees.

“The crew here is super helpful. Everyone stayed. I couldn’t be luckier to have this staff. They’re all about making customer happy and getting them what they need,” said Hejl. “Every crew member is kind of a leader and they make their customers happy. They’re big energy, positive and innovative.”

