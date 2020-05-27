Fresh Fruit Salad: Blend flavorful produce in sweet summer recipes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the onset of warmer temperatures, home cooks will be looking for cool, flavorful recipes to serve family members.

Salads are always a good choice. And for summertime, it's nice to use the variety of fresh fruits that are in marketplace.

"Slice up fresh fruit that is in season or on sale – choose a rainbow of colors," according to The American Heart Association's website heart.org.

While adding fresh fruits to the mix is often the best choice, the experts at the association say "if you are using fruit canned in juice or frozen, thoroughly drain and pat dry so your leafy greens don’t get soggy. Dried fruits without added sugars are another super salad ingredient."

The editors of the recent "Joy of Cooking" feature a whole chapter on fruits and share a variety of recipes for salads using the fresh, sweet produce.

"Fruit salads can mean a mixture of cut fruits tossed together in a simple dressing or it can refer to gelatin-based fruit concoctions. In either case, commonsense rules apply," said the editors of "Joy of Cooking."

They add that it's best to use a mixture of "tart, sweet, soft, firm, and crisp fruits, and combine fruits of different colors for a striking presentation and more visual and gustatory interest."