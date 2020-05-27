Fresh Fruit Salad: Blend flavorful produce in sweet summer recipes

With the onset of warmer temperatures, home cooks will be looking for cool, flavorful recipes to serve family members.
Salads are always a good choice. And for summertime, it's nice to use the variety of fresh fruits that are in marketplace.
"Slice up fresh fruit that is in season or on sale – choose a rainbow of colors," according to The American Heart Association's website heart.org.
While adding fresh fruits to the mix is often the best choice, the experts at the association say "if you are using fruit canned in juice or frozen, thoroughly drain and pat dry so your leafy greens don’t get soggy. Dried fruits without added sugars are another super salad ingredient."
The editors of the recent "Joy of Cooking" feature a whole chapter on fruits and share a variety of recipes for salads using the fresh, sweet produce.
"Fruit salads can mean a mixture of cut fruits tossed together in a simple dressing or it can refer to gelatin-based fruit concoctions. In either case, commonsense rules apply," said the editors of "Joy of Cooking."
They add that it's best to use a mixture of "tart, sweet, soft, firm, and crisp fruits, and combine fruits of different colors for a striking presentation and more visual and gustatory interest."
Among the fruit salad recipes offered in the book are Ambrosia, Citrus Salad and Summer Fruit Salad.
For those looking for a good fruit salad for a sweet summer meal or to add as a dessert to your dinner, try the following recipes.
Hawaiian Watermelon Salad
3 cups watermelon balls or small squares
1 cup macadamia nuts
2 bananas
1 small papaya
4 limes (juice from the limes)
2 cups fresh pineapple chunks
1 cup freshly grated or unsweetened coconut
3 cups low-fat vanilla flavored yogurt
1/3 cup papaya seeds
DIRECTIONS: Place the macadamia nuts in a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse them a couple of times just to chop them into large pieces. Then, place them in a non-stick heavy sauté pan and toast them over medium heat just until they turn golden, stirring constantly. Remove them to a heatproof dish or bowl and allow them to cool.
Peel and cut the bananas and papaya flesh into small chunks and toss them in the lime juice. Place the banana and the papaya chunks in a large glass bowl with the watermelon, pineapple and coconut.
In another bowl mix together the yogurt and the papaya seeds. Pour over the fruit and coconut. Toss to combine.
Place in a serving bowl or coconut shells. Sprinkle the toasted macadamia nuts over the top and serve immediately.
From The National Watermelon Promotion Board
GRILLED PINEAPPLE FRUIT SALAD
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Servings: 6
1 pineapple
1 quart strawberries, hulled and halved (or quartered for larger berries)
4 kiwi, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
2 mangoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup torn fresh basil leaves
Kosher salt
DIRECTIONS: Heat the grill to medium-high.
Lay the pineapple on its side and slice off the top and bottom. Stand it up, then slice off the peel on the sides one strip at a time. Return the pineapple to its side and cut the pineapple into 1/2-inch slices. Grill each slice for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until lightly charred. Set aside to cool until easily handled.
Once the pineapple is cool, cut it into bite-sized pieces, trimming around and discarding the core. In a large bowl, combine the pineapple chunks, strawberries, kiwi, mangoes, basil and a pinch of salt. Stir very gently. Chill for 20 minutes to allow the juices to meld. Stir very gently before serving.
From Associated Press
Poppy Seed Fruit Salad
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon Organic Poppy Seed
1/4 teaspoon Organic Ground Ginger
6 cups assorted cut-up fresh fruit
DIRECTIONS: Mix honey, lemon juice, poppy seed and ginger in small bowl until well blended. Place fruit in large serving bowl. Add dressing; toss gently to coat. Cover. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.
From McCormick
BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND APPLE WALDORF SALAD
Start to finish: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
2 tablespoons finely minced fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
3 tart apples, such as Granny Smith or Jazz, cored and chopped
3 ribs celery, chopped
1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the squash and boil for 5 to 7 minutes, or until just tender. Be careful not to overcook. Drain immediately and spread on a rimmed baking sheet to cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, chives and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper. Gently stir in the apples, celery, walnuts and cooled squash.
From Associated Press
