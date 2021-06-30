Fresh pickings: Farmers markets are in full swing

Now's the perfect time to start exploring farmers markets. At local markets, food fans will find an assortment of goodies from fresh produce to flowers, jams, honey, various jellies and food gifts.
Take a look at the following list of markets. If we've missed your favorite one, let us know. Call or check the website for more detailed information on what individual market rules are for face coverings and social distancing.
• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market offers food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, various other foods from honey to jams and jellies and more. Live entertainment is also featured. There are face mask requirements and social distancing guidelines. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonseuropeanmarket.com
• Crown Point Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September at Bulldog Park, under the Pavilion, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Everything from produce, flowers, cheese, gourmet foods, a splash pad, live entertainment and more will be featured. FYI: 219- 662-3290 or visit crownpoint.in.gov
• Green City Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through October. There's also a location in the West Loop. Visit the website for more information. Safety guidelines will be enforced. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org
• Hobart Summer Market on the Lake, 4 to 9 p.m Thursdays through Aug. 26 in Festival Park. Featured will be fresh produce, gourmet foods, baked goods, handmade crafts, a beer garden, live entertainment and more. FYI: Visit cityofhobart.org.
• Homewood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through fall, between Ridge Road and Chestnut Road, Homewood. Safety precautions will be observed. FYI: Call 708-798-3000 or visit village.homewood.il.us.
• LaPorte Farmers Market, Saturdays through October at the intersection of Lincolnway and Monroe Street. The market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the website for more detailed information. Visit laportepartnership.com.
• Community Market in the Park, first and third Sundays through mid September at Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave., Munster. Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or visit the website for more information. FYI: Visit munster.org or call 219- 836-7275.
• St. John Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of The Community Hospital Outpatient Centre, 9660 Wicker Ave., St. John. Everything from fruits and veggies to flowers, baked goods, spices and other items. FYI: Visit stjohnin.com
• Terra Firma Social at Avanterra (6833 N. Fail Road in La Porte. The new home community in Michiana has a Friday night summer event series called Terra Firma Social at Avanterra. Events, which feature food, craft beer, produce, artisans, live music and more, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 2, July 16, Aug. 6, Aug. 20 and Sept. 3. FYI: Visit liveatavanterra.com.
• Valparaiso Market, William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh produce, plants and flowers, handmade items and much more will be available. FYI: Visit valparaisoevents.com