Fresh pickings: Farmers markets are in full swing

Now's the perfect time to start exploring farmers markets. At local markets, food fans will find an assortment of goodies from fresh produce to flowers, jams, honey, various jellies and food gifts.

Take a look at the following list of markets. If we've missed your favorite one, let us know. Call or check the website for more detailed information on what individual market rules are for face coverings and social distancing.

• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October at 220 Broadway, which is Broadway and Third Street. The market offers food, flowers, art and crafts merchants, various other foods from honey to jams and jellies and more. Live entertainment is also featured. There are face mask requirements and social distancing guidelines. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonseuropeanmarket.com

• Crown Point Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September at Bulldog Park, under the Pavilion, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Everything from produce, flowers, cheese, gourmet foods, a splash pad, live entertainment and more will be featured. FYI: 219- 662-3290 or visit crownpoint.in.gov