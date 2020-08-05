From exhilaration to fatigue, home cooks assess new normal

Emmie Lee, who lives with her husband and two teenagers in New York City, was already an avid cook, but has used her extra time during the pandemic to stretch those muscles. Her babysitter used to make peerless Chinese dumplings, and Lee made it a mission to replicate them with her family’s help. “We can’t produce them at the incredible rate she can pleat them, but they are delicious!”

Other cooking projects have included Taiwanese beef noodle soup, Spanish tortillas and tahdig (Persian rice). Lee started her quarantine cooking by focusing on foods the family normally ordered in or ate out, trying to satisfy those cravings in her own kitchen.

She also has become a fan of preparing large pieces of meat and re-using that protein for a few meals in different ways. She re-purposes them in salads, sandwiches, or simple rice or pasta bowls.

At first, Lee made everyone sandwiches for lunch, but now breakfast and lunch have become more fend-for-yourself, do-it-on-your-own-timeline.

“That came with cooking fatigue and my realization I could not spend all day in the kitchen,'' she says. "Now I’m just focused on dinner,” which the family still eats together at the table.