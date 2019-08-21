Fans of chef Tammy Pham's Thai and Vietnamese cuisine can try to replicate the flavors of her recipes with a special sauce the chef recently created.
The Sassy Sweet & Sour Sauce, produced by Chef Tammy's Kitchen, debuted eight months ago. It's a take off on the sauce she serves with various dishes at her restaurants. Pham, along with her husband Sapion "Sam" Chung, are the owners of Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, Illinois.
"Customers kept asking me 'Why don't you bottle your sauce?,' said Pham.
So, about two years ago, Pham decided the time was right to begin working on a product.
"When I came up with (the sauce) I wanted it to be right," Pham said, adding everything from the flavor of the sauce to the details on the bottle needed to be perfect.
Pham, after all, originally studied electrical engineering before becoming a chef so details, precision and craftmanship are extremely important to her.
At Siam Marina and Asparagus, Pham features a variety of dishes with Thai, Vietnamese and other Asian touches. Offerings include assorted seafood recipes, chicken, vegetarian options, rice and noodle dishes and more.
Pham enjoys experimenting with new recipes and delivers creative presentations on her plates. The chef rarely follows recipes.
"I have it in my head...I know the taste I want. It's in my heart and my head," she explained.
Pham said her bottled sauce is very similar to the sweet and sour sauce she sells at the restaurants. "It's a little spicier in the bottle," she said.
Many dishes, Pham said, can be created or enhanced with the Sassy Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Among her recipes featured at the restaurant that incorporate the sauce are Spicy Baked Salmon, Avocado Egg Rolls and Asparagus Crispy Rolls.
"For the Asparagus Crispy Rolls, I tweaked it and added cilantro, jalapeno and ginger to the sauce," the chef said.
Pham said home cooks can also purchase frozen egg rolls or other items and use the sauce to enhance them or as a dip.
"It's good with anything," she said.
"My son orders Popeye's chicken or Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's and eats it with the sauce," Pham said, with a laugh.
Pham said she hopes home cooks will experiment with different dishes and test out the sauce by incorporating it in various recipes.
"I want them to experiment and make something different," Pham said. The chef added she'd like to hear what people have made with the product and hopes they'll share their ideas through her Chef Tammy's Kitchen Facebook page. (Visitors to the page who share their ideas have a chance to win a gift card).
The Sassy Sweet & Sour Sauce is available at both Siam Marina and Asparagus as well as the Indiana Welcome Center's gift shop in Hammond. Pham hopes to sell them at various grocery stores as well.
A total of five sauces are planned to come out of Chef Tammy's Kitchen. Other sauces include a stir fry sauce, BBQ, Curry and more.
Try the following recipe from Pham.
Chef Tammy's Spicy Baked Salmon
Salmon, full-length fillet, 3 to 4 pounds, skin on
Ginger, skinned and sliced into thin strips
Garlic, finely chopped
Shallots, finely chopped
Fish Sauce
Chef Tammy's Sassy Sweet & Sour Sauce
Butter and olive oil
Cilantro (for garnish)
DIRECTIONS: Rub salmon with salt, pepper and olive oil. Top with ginger, shallot and garlic. Bake in oven at 400 degrees until salmon is cooked to desired doneness.
Saute olive oil, ginger and shallot until fragrant. Add a few dashes of fish sauce and whole bottle of Chef Tammy's Kitchen Sassy Sweet & Sour Sauce. Simmer on low until well blended (about 15 minutes). Finish with a few pads of butter. Layer sauce over fish and garnish with cilantro.