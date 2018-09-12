Walking around his Blue Goose Farm one July afternoon, Scott Farabaugh described his day-to-day life as a farmer:
Planting crops with his hands, eating meals with his family, trying new growing techniques, watching his children learn from the land, figuring out ways to meet customers' needs, dealing with economic issues, feeling the warmth of the sun and the pounding of the rain.
And that is a life Farabaugh lives every moment when he is on his property.
"I make the joke that the best part of my job is I wake up and I'm at work, and the worst part of my job is I wake up and I'm at work," Farabaugh said. "Obviously, you can get good and bad in all of that. . It's a lifestyle. It's not 9 to 5 and you're done."
Blue Goose Farm, located in Nicktown, Pennsylvania, is a community-supported agriculture initiative in which each member pays a flat fee at the beginning of the year and then receives a box of produce once a week throughout the growing season. The operation has expanded from 123 members in 2008 to more than 300.
Farabaugh and his family members plant, harvest and box the crops - from basil to tomatoes, garlic scapes to strawberries, Swiss chard to squash.
"We have to fill up 300 boxes every week - rain, shine, whether it's 95 or raining and miserable," Farabaugh said. "That's the part that I really like. It helps me control costs, understanding my marketing."
'Not ... an occupation'
Farabaugh talks with pride about being involved in the entire process of growing food - from putting a seed into the soil and tending to a plant until a healthy, nutritious vegetable is placed in a box and shipped.
Similarly, Tommy Nagle Jr., the owner of a cattle farm in St. Augustine, near Patton in northern Cambria County, feels a "sense of accomplishment" when he sees a "calf being born, and watching how that calf grows up to slaughter weight."
Nagle, who started farming full time in 2010, referred to his chosen profession as a "lifestyle" and "not really an occupation."
"I can take my kids to work," Nagle said. "I have a lot of work to do, but the work can be done on my time. You're not punching that clock - from 8 to 4 - whatever the time is."
Both face uncertainties as farmers, ranging from the weather to the impact of global trade issues on the industry, which the Cambria County Farm Bureau - with about 800 members, according to Nagle, the organization's president - works to address by providing a way to access local, state and federal legislators.
"Those are the unforeseen circumstances and somewhat out of your control," Nagle said. "But we can combat those kind of things by being involved with Farm Bureau. With Farm Bureau, that is our gateway to our legislators. The only way you can talk to your legislators is through an organization like Farm Bureau that you have the reputation and they listen."
'Learn how to work'
Farabaugh hopes his children develop an interest in keeping the land and farming.
But he does not plan to force the lifestyle on them.
"I want them to learn how to work, is what I want," Farabaugh said. "If you know how to work, and can work with other people and work with your hands, you'll never be broke. An employer, if he can find somebody who can work, he'll find a spot for him and he'll teach him what he wants them to know.
"That's all I want. And, if they want to stay, OK. But I just want them to be functioning adults. That's all. I don't want to push anything on them. There are seven of them. Hopefully I can get one of the seven to stay."
Fewer and fewer individuals are making careers out of farming - a trend that has been occurring for decades.
Blue Goose was one of Cambria County's 551 farms in 2012, the year of the most recent federal Census of Agriculture. That census also listed 1,140 and 1,210 farms, respectively, in Somerset and Bedford counties. The farms in those three counties together covered about a half-million acres.
The three counties sold products with a market value of more than $250 million.
While the market value increased from the previous census in 2007, the number of farms decreased by 16 percent in Cambria County and one percent in Somerset, with Bedford seeing a three-percent increase.
"I think as society evolves and becomes less involved with agriculture, they kind of lose the concept of what it takes to actually produce food in America," Nagle said.
Organizations, such as 4-H, work to develop children's interest in agriculture through hands-on learning activities. But, in modern times, the education goes beyond traditional projects involving livestock and produce to include science and technology.
"When people think about 4-H, they think about animals and agriculture," said Capri Stiles-Mikesell, a biosecurity educator for the organization's western region of Pennsylvania. "Agriculture is the largest industry in the state. And science and technology, engineering and math are all fully embedded in agriculture."