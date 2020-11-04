Fun and games with grandchildren as family gathers

Supper is over, evening devotions have been said and everyone has either gone to bed or is showering, reading or just relaxing as I write this column.

Our supper had ham and beans on the menu. I took a few ham bones out of the freezer and decided to make a big kettle of ham and beans.

Daughter Verena finished up on answering my reader mail today. I read all the letters and her answers. She wants me to see if she answered all the cooking questions okay. I am grateful that she helps me out with it. I want to thank all of you for the encouraging words.

Loretta, 20, and Lovina, 16, helped me make a casserole to take along to daughter Susan and Mose’s house tomorrow. Mose’s parents, Joe and I, and a few of our daughters, daughter Elizabeth and children are all planning to help paint, and the men will hang more pine boards on the ceiling. Cabinets will be installed hopefully yet this week. The bathroom is useable now. Hopefully we will be able to finish up on the painting. Nephew Benjamin and my husband Joe have been there the last few days hanging ceiling boards. Nephew Benjamin is off from work this week, so he was able to help out.