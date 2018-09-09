If you like historic spots that take you back in time, you’ll love planning a getaway to Galena.
It’s a charming town in northwest Illinois’ Joe Daviess County with a well-preserved downtown that seems to be stuck in an era long ago. Among its historic structures are the 1826 Dowling House (the oldest house in the city); the Ulysses S. Grant Home (given to Grant by the citizens of Galena in 1865 as a gift for his war service); and the De Soto House Hotel, which opened in 1855 and is the oldest operating hotel in Illinois.
An early mining town situated along the Galena River, the city produced nine Civil War generals and once had a larger population than Chicago.
Falling behind just Chicago and Springfield in the number of annual tourists in the state, Galena attracts visitors year-round for its historical, cultural and recreational attractions. Eighty-five percent of the structures in Galena are within the Galena Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Along Main Street, you’ll find everything you could want in a downtown — art galleries, restaurants and cafes, charming boutiques, gift shops and specialty stores with classic, 19th-century storefronts, including a root beer store, cheese and wine shop, pasta shop, tea shop, chocolate shops and an old fashioned ice cream shop/soda fountain.
Among the downtown galleries is River Bend Gallery, a photo gallery featuring work solely by Geoffrey Mikol, a 24-year-old with Down Syndrome.
Foodies will delight in the offerings of this small historic community that has a population of just 3,400. Galena has four award-winning wineries, a distillery and a brewery (with a second brewery in a nearby town on a historic stagecoach trail.) Dining options are diverse, from casual American food to steakhouses to bakeries with a nice selection of ethnic cuisine — German, Italian, Mexican and Asian are all nicely represented.
The DeSoto House Hotel is one of the most prominent buildings on Galena’s main street where Abraham Lincoln once gave a speech from the balcony. The hotel also was used as Ulysses S. Grant’s presidential campaign headquarters and has hosted such famous guests as Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Susan B. Anthony, Robert E. Lee, Zachary Taylor and Horace Greeley.
It boasts a fine-dining room called the Generals’ Restaurant, named in honor of the nine generals from the Civil War who hailed from Galena. The Green Street Tavern offers pub food with cocktails, and the Courtyard Restaurant is located in the four-story atrium offering breakfast and lunch.
For lodging in a quieter and more secluded setting, the Galena Territory offers stunning views on its site of green space, trails and resort property. Sitting in a unique geographical region called the “Driftless Area,” Galena escaped glaciers, which has enabled rare plant and bird species to thrive.
Within the Galena Territory are 32 miles of trails, the scenic 225-acre Lake Galena and the breathtaking Thunder Bay Falls, four award-winning golf courses, a marina, riding stables, a spa, pool and other amenities. The Eagle Ridge Resort includes 80 lodge rooms and over 200 rental homes and villas. It includes a fine-dining restaurant, lounge, casual Italian cafe and coffee shop.
A number of interesting events take place in Galena throughout the year, including cemetery walks, the Great Galena Balloon Race Weekend and the Grant’s Homefront Civil War Re-enactment. For more information on the area, go to visitgalena.org.