It was a grand evening for chocolate and confection fans.

The AIDS Foundation of Chicago presented its annual fundraiser World of Chocolate in late February at Chicago's Union Station.

It was the first live World of Chocolate to be presented since 2019.

More than $250,000 was raised at the event. Funds raised by World of Chocolate will assist the foundation with its programs and in its mission to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

During the fundraiser, more than 1,000 guests enjoyed the delicious treats with chocolate as the theme. They had the opportunity to sample sweet and savory decadent creations from 22 chocolatiers, chefs and cocktail experts during the event.

A panel of chefs and others judged the creations. Among winners was Chef Blaque of Black Rose Pastries for Best Sculpture. Chef Blaque also owns Steel City Bakery in Gary. The chef said he was honored to win the award and to be a part of such an important fundraiser.

“We are overwhelmed by the support of our community in making the return of ‘World of Chocolate’ a smashing success,” said John Peller, AIDS Foundation Chicago President/CEO. “The overall trajectory of new HIV cases is really going in the right direction. Events like World of Chocolate help us continue to provide access to comprehensive services such as housing, food, transportation and case management—all of which contribute to successful outcomes for those vulnerable to and living with HIV and moves us closer to zero transmissions by 2030.”

Among other winners in the competition that evening were Best Small Business: David Rubenstein Forum; Best Large Business: Ritz Carlton; Best Libation: JoJo’s Shake Bar; Best Savory: David Rubenstein Forum; Best Sweet: Amy’s Candy Bar; and People's Choice: Ritz Carlton.

For more information about The AIDS Foundation of Chicago, visit https://www.aidschicago.org/.

