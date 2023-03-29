It was a grand evening for chocolate and confection fans.
The AIDS Foundation of Chicago presented its annual fundraiser World of Chocolate in late February at Chicago's Union Station.
It was the first live World of Chocolate to be presented since 2019.
More than $250,000 was raised at the event. Funds raised by World of Chocolate will assist the foundation with its programs and in its mission to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.
During the fundraiser, more than 1,000 guests enjoyed the delicious treats with chocolate as the theme. They had the opportunity to sample sweet and savory decadent creations from 22 chocolatiers, chefs and cocktail experts during the event.
A panel of chefs and others judged the creations. Among winners was Chef Blaque of Black Rose Pastries for Best Sculpture. Chef Blaque also owns Steel City Bakery in Gary. The chef said he was honored to win the award and to be a part of such an important fundraiser.
“We are overwhelmed by the support of our community in making the return of ‘World of Chocolate’ a smashing success,” said John Peller, AIDS Foundation Chicago President/CEO. “The overall trajectory of new HIV cases is really going in the right direction. Events like World of Chocolate help us continue to provide access to comprehensive services such as housing, food, transportation and case management—all of which contribute to successful outcomes for those vulnerable to and living with HIV and moves us closer to zero transmissions by 2030.”
Among other winners in the competition that evening were Best Small Business: David Rubenstein Forum; Best Large Business: Ritz Carlton; Best Libation: JoJo’s Shake Bar; Best Savory: David Rubenstein Forum; Best Sweet: Amy’s Candy Bar; and People's Choice: Ritz Carlton.
For more information about The AIDS Foundation of Chicago, visit
https://www.aidschicago.org/.
50 most popular food and snack brands
From Oreos to Doritos to Reese's Pieces, food and snacks are an integral part of our lives. We eat them when we're headed to the movies, when we're killing time between meetings, and to fuel up in between larger meals. But not all snacks are created equal. Some are beloved only by a few, while others are so popular they've become a part of the cultural fabric.
Per a
summary of a roundtable discussion published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Advances in Nutrition, Americans eat an average of 8 pounds of candy annually. Another sign that desserts are the preferred snack of choice? Six of the top 10 brands on this list are of the sweet persuasion rather than salty. Stacker analyzed data from research and analytics firm YouGov to rank the 50 most popular food and snack brands in the U.S. as of the fourth quarter of 2022. Brands were ranked based on YouGov's overall positive opinion score, which measures the percentage of positive responses among those surveyed. Scores are also broken down by generation. Some brands appear more than once on this list because YouGov may break the brand down by specific snacks—such as Reese's Pieces or Hershey's Kisses.
Read on for a look at some of the most popular food and snack brands in the United States.
calimedia // Shutterstock
#50. Honey Nut Cheerios
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 66%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#49. Rice Krispies Treats
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 68%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#48. Milky Way
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 77%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock
#47. Reese's Pieces
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#45. Goldfish
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#44. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn
- Positive opinion score: 72%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#43. French's Mustard
- Positive opinion score: 72%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
melissamn // Shutterstock
#42. Jif
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 76%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#40. Land O'Lakes (butter)
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 63%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#39. Kraft Foods
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 80%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#38. Oreo Cookies
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 77%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
rafastockbr // Shutterstock
#37. Smucker's
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
rblfmr // Shutterstock
#36. Fritos
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
Lynn Watson // Shutterstock
#35. Cheerios
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
nine muses // Shutterstock
#34. Ghirardelli
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
ungvar // Shutterstock
#33. Chiquita
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#32. Nabisco
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#31. Twix
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 84%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
TanyaLovus // Shutterstock
#30. Kellogg's
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
The Toidi // Shutterstock
#29. Chips Ahoy!
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 71%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#28. Frito-Lay
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
The Image Party // Shutterstock
#27. Campbell's
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#26. Land O'Lakes
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock
#25. Lay's Chips
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#24. Cheetos
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 76%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#23. Snickers
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
Mehaniq // Shutterstock
#22. Nestle Toll House
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
Red Herring // Shutterstock
#20. McCormick
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 87%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#19. Ruffles
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 77%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#18. Dove
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
shakedn // Shutterstock
#17. Planters
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 88%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%
--- Popularity among millennials: 64%
Jenari // Shutterstock
#16. Quaker
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#15. Reese's
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
George Sheldon // Shutterstock
#14. Dove (chocolate)
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
#13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#12. Pillsbury
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#11. Doritos
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 69%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 82%
The Image Party // Shutterstock
#10. Hershey's Kisses
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 85%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
George Sheldon // Shutterstock
#9. Heinz
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 74%
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#8. Oreo
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 80%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 81%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#7. Betty Crocker
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%
--- Popularity among millennials: 74%
Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock
#6. Kit Kat
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
#5. Ritz
- Positive opinion score: 79%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 82%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#4. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
- Positive opinion score: 80%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
karen roach // Shutterstock
#3. Lay's
- Positive opinion score: 80%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
ValeStock // Shutterstock
#2. Hershey's
- Positive opinion score: 81%
--- Popularity among boomers: 85%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 80%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#1. M&M's
- Positive opinion score: 83%
--- Popularity among boomers: 89%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 83%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
