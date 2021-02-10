 Skip to main content
Get ready to purchase paczki before the Lenten fast
urgent

Get ready to purchase paczki before the Lenten fast

Paczki

Paczki are popularly served on Shrove Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day and Fat Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Delightful Pastries

If you're longing for paczki, Region bakeries will be offering the Polish-style doughnut in honor of next Tuesday's Paczki Day.

Paczki Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, occurs the day before Ash Wednesday. In Christian communities it's the official start of the Lenten season.

And what a way to celebrate. The delicious doughnut is created with various fillings from strawberry and peach to blueberry and apricot to more unusual fillings including Boston Cream and Key Lime. The Region's Calumet Bakery has long had a collection of diverse flavors of Paczki. Through the years they've turned out various flavors including Peanut Butter and Jelly; Prune; and Strawberry Mousse.

In general, paczki are are lightly glazed or sprinkled with powdered sugar and then filled with a cream or flavor of your choice.

Many bakeries request you order paczki before the special day arrives. Occasionally, food fans will be able to visit a bakery on that day and purchase the sweets but there's no guarantee.

The following bakeries will be selling paczki this year. Call for more information.

• Beck's Crown Bakery, 1918 N. Main St., Crown Point; call 219-663-4030

• Cal City Bakery, 816 Burnham Ave., Calumet City, call 708-862-6640

• Calumet Bakery, 18349 Torrence Ave., Lansing, call 708-895-3700; 2510 E. 106th St., Chicago, 773-721-3747

• Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, call 773-545-7215

• Henze's Bakery, 2501 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, call 219-464-1511

Strack and Van Til, various locations. Visit strackandvantil.com.

Satisfy your cravings

