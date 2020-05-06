Giant cinnamon rolls raise money, feed 'bellies and souls'

“We’re all scared and hunkered down and worried about our health and the health of our loved ones and some of us have lost our jobs and hunger is spiking through the roof,” she said. “Trying to tackle this sort of massive, enormous situation by baking giant cinnamon rolls just makes you smile.”

Others have been inspired to roll up their sleeves, too.

As the number of donations increased, Rutz’s twin sister and a friend of hers started baking rolls for the fundraiser in their own kitchens. An acquaintance — a mother of three whose husband lost his job in the midst of the pandemic — donated money and launched her own fundraiser in North Carolina. Rutz’s husband, a painter, decorated some of the rolls’ boxes, a job that initially was their daughter’s. Artists and local celebrities have stepped in to help. One performer has been bedecking the boxes with colorful drawings and helping with deliveries.

Jackie Enriquez, a nurse, takes the rolls to health care workers.

“So many people are getting really creative,” she said. “There’s many ways that you can contribute and you don’t have to be on the front lines."

Enriquez took two rolls to emergency room nurses to surprise them after a particularly rough shift.

“It just made their day. They cried,” she said. Her voice cracked with emotion. “I think that they felt, like, really moved and that people are still out there cheering them on.”

