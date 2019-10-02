Traditional Italian recipes star on the menu at Giovanni's.
The restaurant, which was established in 1966, is located on Ridge Road in Munster. Its menu features many of the dishes that have been favorites through the years at the eatery.
Entering Giovanni's is like walking into an old friend's house. One also feels like you've stepped into a time machine when dining at the restaurant as it has a setting similar to the old supper clubs of the '50s and '60s.
Diners may sit in the main dining room or in the bar area at the restaurant.
Everything from pasta, veal and chicken to seafood, pizza, sandwiches and specialty desserts are available at the eatery for lunch and dinner.
During a recent luncheon visit to Giovanni's, we decided to try a few of the dishes recommended by diners who've long frequented the Munster eatery.
Our choices were an appetizer of Grilled Italian Sausage; Lasagna; and Chicken Breast Marsala.
Entrees at Giovanni's come with a choice of soup or salad and side of either potato, vegetable or pasta.
The Grilled Italian Sausage was served with a rich marinara sauce and also included a good amount of peppers and onions. The Lasagna proved to be an excellent choice as it was covered with a sweet meat sauce and had a bit of Bechamel sauce accompanying it. The Chicken Breast Marsala was a flavorful dish which also included mushrooms and peas.
Among other menu items at Giovanni's are Eggplant Parmigiana; Capellini & Bay Scallops; Cheese Ravioli; Grilled Atlantic Salmon; Veal Piccata; Sauteed Crab Cakes; Roasted Lamb Shank; and more.
In the pizza category, guests may order a Portabella Mushroom, Prosciutto Ham, Primavera Vegetable or Cheese Pizza.
There are also various sandwiches including Hot Italian Sub, Grilled Vegetable and Roast Beef.
Plan a visit to this Italian dining haunt that has been a staple in Northwest Indiana for decades.