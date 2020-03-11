Go back in time at Northside Diner in Chesterton

Diners can pop into Chesterton's Northside Diner for a plate of comfort food, a good burger, ice cream sundae, a hearty breakfast and much more.

The eatery, located in downtown Chesterton, is a small, cozy restaurant with a retro vibe. One can easily feel as though you've stepped into a diner from the 1950s. Northside Diner is decorated with pictures of old-time movie stars and musicians, a jukebox and murals painted on the outside wall.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and attracts a good amount of people for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack.

When we visited on a recent Saturday for lunch, the restaurant was packed. Though it was a full house in the diner, service was quick.

We decided on a variety of dishes, including a Denver Omelet ($6.89); House Breaded Fried Lake Perch Basket ($7.89); and a Hot Turkey Sandwich ($7.69). For dessert, we ordered a Hot Fudge Sundae ($2.85).

All the dishes at the eatery are ample. The omelet came with a good portion of hash browns while the perch basket was accompanied by coleslaw. The turkey sandwich was served open-faced with the traditional mashed potatoes and gravy.

The perch was lightly breaded, not greasy and was perfectly cooked.