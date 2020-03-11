You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Go back in time at Northside Diner in Chesterton
urgent

Go back in time at Northside Diner in Chesterton

{{featured_button_text}}

Diners can pop into Chesterton's Northside Diner for a plate of comfort food, a good burger, ice cream sundae, a hearty breakfast and much more.

The eatery, located in downtown Chesterton, is a small, cozy restaurant with a retro vibe. One can easily feel as though you've stepped into a diner from the 1950s. Northside Diner is decorated with pictures of old-time movie stars and musicians, a jukebox and murals painted on the outside wall.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and attracts a good amount of people for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack.

When we visited on a recent Saturday for lunch, the restaurant was packed. Though it was a full house in the diner, service was quick.

We decided on a variety of dishes, including a Denver Omelet ($6.89); House Breaded Fried Lake Perch Basket ($7.89); and a Hot Turkey Sandwich ($7.69). For dessert, we ordered a Hot Fudge Sundae ($2.85).

All the dishes at the eatery are ample. The omelet came with a good portion of hash browns while the perch basket was accompanied by coleslaw. The turkey sandwich was served open-faced with the traditional mashed potatoes and gravy.

The perch was lightly breaded, not greasy and was perfectly cooked.

On Northside Diner's menu, guests will find a variety of items including Homemade Biscuits and Gravy; assorted egg dishes called Chicks; a Pork Roast Omelet; Steak Omelet; Chorizo Tacos; Belgian Waffles; Chicken and Waffles; BLT Ranch Chicken Hoagie; Country Fried Steak Sandwich; Chicken Malibu; Popcorn Shrimp Basket; Clam Basket; and other dishes.

A kid's menu is featured under the Cool Kid's Lunch Box and dishes are  priced at $5.29. Kid's choices include Mini Corn Dog Basket; Grilled Cheese or a Knuckle Sandwich, which is a hamburger.

A variety of sides, shakes and other items are available at the restaurant.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

If you go

WHAT: Northside Diner

WHERE: 100 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton

HOURS: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

FYI: 219-926-9040

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts