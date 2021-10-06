Goblin & The Grocer a destination eatery

If you're looking for a unique place to enjoy a meal, visit Goblin & The Grocer in Beverly Shores.

When you dine at Goblin & The Grocer, you're dining in a charming atmosphere where restaurant and marketplace are one.

The eatery/market is located on Dunes Highway, right in the heart of Duneland. Visitors easily get that comfortable beach town feeling when stepping into the restaurant. Friendly employees also make diners feel welcome.

Even before we got to the restaurant, after having a little trouble locating it, the cordial female voice on the other end of the phone wasn't bothered in the least bit to offer directions to help us find the eatery. She even stayed on the phone with us until she saw us pulling up and waved us into the parking lot.

Our visit there was on a recent Sunday and it was getting close to closing time. But the friendly servers weren't upset with the late arrivals. They assured us it was perfectly alright to sit back and enjoy the meal. No rushing allowed.

We were seated right in the middle of the room where we could see the marketplace. At Goblin & The Grocer, consumers may purchase everything from olive oils, honey, pastries, spirits, preserves, gourmet popcorn and much more.