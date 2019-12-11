If you'd like a special brew to go with your lunch or dinner entree, visit Byway Brewing Company in Hammond.
The restaurant, which has a contemporary minimalist setting and a high ceiling, features windows that look into the actual brewery.
On the menu at Byway's taproom, guests will find a variety of brews as well as food offerings from burgers and salads to assorted sandwiches, entrees including mac and cheese, meat dishes and more. Small plates are also a highlight here.
The brewery's menu is presided over by Chef Brian Rance, who recently competed in The Times' Chefs of Steel contest. Rance and his team of cooks have come up with a variety of creative offerings for the brewery's menu. Rance believes in experimentation and he regularly discusses what he'll feature on his menu with the brewers at the establishment so as to come up with offerings that pair well together.
We visited Byway on a recent Monday night. We sat near the window and could easily see the entire room from our table.
During our visit, we thought we'd try the Gamma Ray Enchiladas that won raves in the Chefs of Steel contest and had been featured on the menu prior to and after the competition. Our server unfortunately told us they weren't available at this time.
But there were a variety of other selections that sounded appetizing. We decided on the Jack Burton, ($15), which was a spicy garlic noodle bowl which featured pork belly, baby bok choy, sprouts, carrots, cilantro and chiles. The dish definitely proved spicy but wasn't so hot that you couldn't eat it.
Among other items on the menu are Poutine ($12); the White Lotus Salad ($12); Black Force Domain ($12), which are spice-rubbed wings; The Brimstone Sandwich ($12), which is made with pan-fried spicy chicken, red onion, charred tomatoes, house hot sauce, serrano mayo and smoked bleu cheese; The O.G. ($14), which is the brewery's house burger; Fried Chicken ($17); and Tango & Hash ($14); which is corned beef, roasted potatoes, sweet-spicy mustard and poached eggs; and more.
On the brew menu, guests will find a variety of choices including PNW Golden Maine Ale; Orange is the New Wheat; Pale Rider; Byway to Hell; Evalina and Maple Bourbon Rare Eagle.