For Tammy Pham, fond memories of Christmases past aren’t just about family celebrating at home. They’re about going outside to celebrate with everyone. Pham, owner of Asparagus in Merrillville and Siam Marina in Tinley Park, Illinois, says Christmas is an exciting time in Vietnam, where her parents still live.
“It’s totally different than here (in the U.S.), because instead of everyone going home for Christmas, in Asia, everyone goes out on the street to celebrate. There are lights and decorations everywhere, and we all dress up and go out to see them.”
There’s food, too, lots of it. On Christmas Day, everyone cooks outside and samples each other’s foods. No problem with the weather — it’s beautiful, hot and dry, says Pham.
“My mom always gave us money to go out with friends and family to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.” Pham was about 17 when she came to the U.S. Whenever she visits her parents, her mom prepares beef that takes 8 hours to produce the savory broth for pho, the Vietnamese soup with noodles. Pham remembers her grandfather making to-die-for beef kabobs, much less prepare time but “the best.”
Pham recommends cooking the kabobs on a charcoal grill as her grandfather did. She doesn’t have any measurements for the recipe and says the marinade is simply a combination of the ingredients.
Marinated Beef Kabobs
Beef
Oyster sauce
Palm sugar
Soy sauce
Chinese five spice powder
Lemongrass, chopped
Garlic, chopped
Oil
Cut beef into cubes. Mix the rest of the ingredients for the marinade. Place the beef and marinade in a glass dish or plastic bag and refrigerate one to six hours. Discard the marinade.
Put beef cubes on skewers and brush lightly with oil. Cook over high heat, turning occasionally, until desired doneness.
Steve Segura plays Mom's shrimp cocktail close to vest but spills the beans on father-in-law's dish
Christmas Day is a jolly time spiced with aromas of much-loved foods at Steve Segura’s house. The multimedia director for East Chicago continues the tradition of large family gatherings. “I came from a family of five, and I wanted the same big family, so my wife and I had five also, Julius, Lucian, Azalia, Cyan, and Preya. Having a large family makes the holidays so much more exciting,” says Segura.
The love of good food flavors Segura’s holiday memories. “We all pitched in with cooking. My late mother-in-law, Santa Julia Gonzalez, used to make the best potato salad and Puerto Rican rice. My wife makes the best cornbread casserole, and I make shrimp cocktail and a roast pork shoulder.”
With 15 to 20 people at the house on Christmas Day, the kids played Uno, a card game the family has played since the children were young. “Now our youngest is 18, and we have a granddaughter, Leyana Julia, running around keeping us on our toes.”
The adults would have a nap and then laugh about the past while sipping coquito, an eggnog type drink, made with rum, coconut cream, evaporated milk, nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves and condensed milk.
“My mother-in-law, Julia, and father-in-law, Isidro Rodriquez, taught me how to cook. Many of the meals we eat on holidays and throughout the year I learned from them. He was Mexican and she was Puerto Rican, so I got the best of both worlds.”
But one of Segura’s favorite recipes comes from his mom, Maria Segura, for a Mexican shrimp cocktail, Coctel de Camarones. “But I can’t give out this recipe, sorry,” and he laughs, adding, “I will share one of my favorite dishes that my father-in-law taught me, Frijoles Charros (cowboy beans)."
Frijoles Charros
Bacon
Pico de gallo
Cilantro, chopped
Large can of pinto beans, drained
1 shot (or more) of tequila
Chicken bouillon, or, salt to taste
1 jalapeno or serrano pepper, seeds removed and diced
Cook bacon until crispy and remove from pan, leaving the rendered fat.
Add remaining ingredients, including bouillon or salt, to the bacon fat in the pan until caramelized. Add the cooked bacon.
Serve in a bowl with chips or tortillas.