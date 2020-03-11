Green treats: Desserts and drinks get the St. Patrick's Day treatment

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner. Revelers who would like to throw a party in honor of the holiday will have much in the way of food and drink to ensure a fun time for guests.
When it comes to the Irish holiday, many hosts like to stamp a "green" theme on everything from food to decor for their parties.
Green-hued desserts and drinks run the gamut. And experimenting with flavors, textures and various ingredients is definitely the way to go for the shindig.
Various food companies, beverage makers, cookbook authors and assorted organizations regularly come up with ideas for holiday foods.
The Popcorn Board, which has its headquarters in Chicago, always develops new recipes for the holidays, including St. Patrick's Day. This season, The Popcorn Board has come up with Minty Green Popcorn Clusters.
Spice company McCormick also has developed an assortment of recipes for St. Paddy's Day. Among dessert and drink recipes from McCormick are Irish Cream Swirl Brownies, Lemon-Lime Bars, Easy Green Velvet Cupcakes, Green Beer, Leprechaun Lemonade, Paddy's Pudding and more.
According to The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, party hosts can also be a bit healthy when thinking of tasty and fun recipes. They suggest making a Pot 'O Gold fruit skewer dessert using green grapes and kiwi slices and then adding a slice of pineapple (the gold) at the end of the skewer. Honeydew sorbet also makes a good, light "green" choice for a spring dessert.
Food experts suggest incorporating various green drinks and other green ingredients to blend in assorted beverage recipes from sweet smoothies and punches to ice cream-like drinks. The popular soda Green River can blend with other lemon-lime flavored sodas and a lime sherbet to make a frothy, flavorful punch.
Care to put a green hue on your party desserts and drinks? Try the following recipes.
Paddy's Pudding
Makes 16 Servings
3 1/2 cups cold milk
1 teaspoon Green Food Color
2 packages (4-serving size each) vanilla instant pudding
1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 package (18 ounces) chocolate sandwich cookies, coarsely crushed
1 cup English toffee bits
DIRECTIONS: Pour milk into large bowl. Stir in food color. Add pudding mixes. Beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended. Let stand 5 minutes. Gently stir in whipped topping.
Layer crushed cookies, toffee bits and pudding mixture in 3-quart bowl, beginning and ending with crushed cookies.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Sprinkle with additional toffee bits, if desired.
From McCormick
Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
4 cups mini marshmallows
2 tbsp butter or light olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon green food coloring
1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies
DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.
Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.
Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.
From The Popcorn Board
Leprechaun Lemonade
Makes 4 Servings
4 cups prepared lemonade
1/2 teaspoon Raspberry Extract
15 drops Green Food Color
DIRECTIONS: Mix all ingredients in pitcher. Serve over ice in beverage glasses.
From McCormick
Irish Cream Swirl Brownies
Makes 6 Servings
1 package (family-size) fudge brownie mix
1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 cup Irish cream liqueur
1 egg
1/4 teaspoon Green Food Color
DIRECTIONS: Prepare brownie mix as directed on package, adding vanilla. Reserve 1 cup batter. Spread remaining batter in greased 9-inch square baking pan.
Beat cream cheese, flour and sugar in medium bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add Irish cream liqueur, egg and food color; beat until well blended. Pour over brownie layer in pan. Drop reserved 1 cup batter by spoonfuls over cream cheese layer. Cut through batter with knife several times for marble effect.
Bake as directed on package for 9-inch square baking pan. Cool in pan on wire rack. Cut into squares. Serve with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.
From McCormick
