Green treats: Desserts and drinks get the St. Patrick's Day treatment

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner. Revelers who would like to throw a party in honor of the holiday will have much in the way of food and drink to ensure a fun time for guests.

When it comes to the Irish holiday, many hosts like to stamp a "green" theme on everything from food to decor for their parties.

Green-hued desserts and drinks run the gamut. And experimenting with flavors, textures and various ingredients is definitely the way to go for the shindig.

Various food companies, beverage makers, cookbook authors and assorted organizations regularly come up with ideas for holiday foods.

The Popcorn Board, which has its headquarters in Chicago, always develops new recipes for the holidays, including St. Patrick's Day. This season, The Popcorn Board has come up with Minty Green Popcorn Clusters.

Spice company McCormick also has developed an assortment of recipes for St. Paddy's Day. Among dessert and drink recipes from McCormick are Irish Cream Swirl Brownies, Lemon-Lime Bars, Easy Green Velvet Cupcakes, Green Beer, Leprechaun Lemonade, Paddy's Pudding and more.