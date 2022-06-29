Grilled chicken recipe a highlight on Meals on Wheels seasonal menu

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, recently designed a new spring/summer menu for the organization's meal program.

Among recipes featured on this season's menu is Mojo Chicken, which is a grilled preparation flavored with orange and lime zest. The sauce is also citrus based.

Peffer's menus at Meals on Wheels are focused on seasonal ingredients. He also prepares a variety of comfort food and therapeutic recipes geared to specialty diets.

Meals on Wheels next Volunteer Meal Delivery/App training will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the facility located at 8446 Virginia St. Merrillville. Contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager, at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. for more information or to volunteer. Attendance is limited.

The organization is seeking volunteer meal delivery drivers for routes in Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Whiting, Hobart, Merrillville, Miller, Cedar Lake, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Portage. Other routes are also available.

Other volunteer opportunities include Van Route Drivers, Cold Bag Packing and Bag Stamping.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com.

The following is Peffer's recipe for Mojo Chicken.

Mojo Chicken

4 Boneless/skinless chicken breasts

Zest of 1 lime and 1 orange

1 tablespoon vegetable or canola oil

1 tablespoon fresh chopped cilantro

Mojo Sauce: Makes 1 cup

Whisk all ingredients together (can be kept refrigerated 1 week)

• 8 cloves garlic, minced

• 2/3 cup fresh sour orange juice, or 1/3 cup of fresh orange juice and 1/3 cup of fresh lime juice

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon cumin

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS: 1. Prepare charcoal or gas grill. 2. In a baking dish, add vegetable oil.

3. Coat chicken breasts with oil, sprinkle with orange and lime zest.

4. Cook chicken on grill, 5 minutes per side or until chicken reaches 165 degrees.

5. Transfer cooked chicken to a clean dish or plate, pour sauce over, garnish with fresh chopped cilantro

Note: Chicken can also be baked in oven at 350* for 20 minutes or 165 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.