Grillin' and Sippin': What to pair with your barbecued fare

There’s more than one way to go when pairing your drinks with your dishes and some experts will suggest going with either like flavors or opposite flavors. Toth also suggests a lighter beer to go with this steak dish.

“To mellow out the spiciness of the sauce and highlight the beef steak, a lighter, maltier German marzen is a wonderful choice,” he said. The marzen’s maltiness enhances the savory nature of the grilled steak while that little Hallertau hop smack at the finish also aids in cleansing the palate of the spice and fat and prepares it for the next wonderful bite.”

Vern Brown, owner and founder of Chesterton Brewery in Chesterton, has a different approach - more of a “there are no rules” way of mixing beverages with food, but he was happy to share what his personal preferences are.

“I would start off by saying there isn’t a right or wrong beer to pair with a food. All of our palates are unique and what tastes good to you is what you should enjoy regardless of what people say,” said Brown.