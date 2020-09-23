Grillin' and Sippin': What to pair with your barbecued fare

What’s better than a big plate of barbecue or grilled meat? A nice beverage to pair your dish with.
Some of the experts from some of the Region’s breweries, wineries and distilleries offered their thoughts on how best to pair alcoholic beverages with grilled or barbecue dishes and what you’ll want to pour next time you sit down to enjoy a meal made outdoors.
Beer Match-ups
“The matter of food/beer pairings is especially important to us at Byway Brewing Company, given our goal of complimenting our craft beer with a chef-driven food menu that strives to be a cut above typical pub fare,” said Dave Toth, co-founder of Byway Brewing Company in Hammond.
Toth suggested pairing an India Pale Ale with one of their popular menu items called “The Vulture,” a grilled skirt steak with smoky red chimichurri, blistered shishito peppers, charred grape tomatoes and smoked paprika oil.
“In pairing a beer with a grilled meat dish with a spicy sauce such as ‘The Vulture’, one can take one of two paths per personal preference,” Toth said. “If you enjoy spicier foods and look to highlight the chimichurri and shishito peppers of this dish, a hoppy IPA is the ticket. The citrusy hoppiness of our CHI.P.A. accentuates the spiciness of the sauce and helps to cleanse the palate for the next bite.”
There’s more than one way to go when pairing your drinks with your dishes and some experts will suggest going with either like flavors or opposite flavors. Toth also suggests a lighter beer to go with this steak dish.
“To mellow out the spiciness of the sauce and highlight the beef steak, a lighter, maltier German marzen is a wonderful choice,” he said. The marzen’s maltiness enhances the savory nature of the grilled steak while that little Hallertau hop smack at the finish also aids in cleansing the palate of the spice and fat and prepares it for the next wonderful bite.”
Vern Brown, owner and founder of Chesterton Brewery in Chesterton, has a different approach - more of a “there are no rules” way of mixing beverages with food, but he was happy to share what his personal preferences are.
“I would start off by saying there isn’t a right or wrong beer to pair with a food. All of our palates are unique and what tastes good to you is what you should enjoy regardless of what people say,” said Brown.
“However, if you are new to craft beer I would offer a couple tips to get you pointed in a direction I would personally take. If I was to sit down to a Cobb salad, lightly seasoned fish or chicken, I would pick a lighter beer, such as a pale, blonde or even a Hefeweizen. If I was to have a sandwich or something bread heavy like pizza or a burger, I would pick a malt forward IPA or something like a red ale. If having BBQ or a heavily seasoned fish, I would pick a darker beer such as a brown, porter or a stout. There are so many choices here,” he said. “If I was having our chocolate cherry cheesecake I would go straight towards our chocolate cherry stout, but if I was having a spring salad with strawberries I would go straight for our strawberry blonde. The biggest thing to remember is what makes you enjoy your experience. There is no right or wrong beer.”
Chris Cole, owner of Bombers BBQ, in Munster, considers beer the perfect drink to go along with barbecue fare. “Beer and barbecue work great together. When deciding what beer to pair with your favorite smoked meat a lot of that choice is personal preference. We like to recommend that the beer match up in strength of flavor with the meats that you’re eating,” he said.
According to Cole, lighter flavors call for lighter brews and red meats with stronger flavors go best with heavier, darker beers. “For lighter meats like chicken we recommend something easy drinking like a light lager, pilsner or kolsch. 3 Floyds Gumballhead would be a good choice if you like more hoppy beers. Because meats like baby back ribs and pulled pork have a slightly stronger flavor than chicken they can stand up to a more flavorful beer,” he said. “For those meats we would recommend something like an IPA or bock. Shiner bock is a very easy drinking beer that we often recommend with our ribs. We smoke our beef brisket for over 14 hours and during that time it takes on quite a bit of smoke developing a very robust flavor. “
If you’re enjoying meats with large and bold flavors, Cole recommends drinking a beer with an equally bold profile to match. “We recommend something like a stout or porter. My personal favorite and recommendation would be a Guinness stout or 3 Floyds Das Kleine Schwartz Einhorn when it’s available,” he said.
Echoing Brown’s comments that it’s personal preference that matters most, Cole also urges diners at the restaurant and all barbecue lovers to get out of their comfort zone and try some different brews to see what they think is the best pairing. “At the end of the day we recommend everyone drink what they like, but it’s always nice to try new things to expand your horizons."
Pairing Spirits and Cocktails
According to Ari Klafter, head distiller at Thornton Distilling Co. & The Well at the Distillery, there are a few things to consider when pairing your cocktails with a grilled or barbecue dish. First is the richness of the dish. “It informs whether a richer or drier spirit or cocktail is needed to hold up against the dish and pair well with the flavors,” he said.
Next, you need to keep in mind the smoke level of the dish, which Klafter said can “either rule out or beg an equally smoky spirit.” And lastly, think about the heat. In this case, he isn’t talking about the level of spiciness in the food. He’s talking about the literal air temperature. “If dining outside, consider the time of day and heat,” he said. “The hotter hours may call for a drier, lower alcohol spirit or cocktail.”
Klafter suggested a few go-to combinations that are sure to match up well. Bourbon, like the recent batch Thornton Distilling Co. made exclusively for True BBQ in Munster, is the perfect accompaniment to classic barbecue fare, like ribs or pulled pork. “The high corn mashbill provides a full-bodied sweetness that holds up to sweeter meat-forward dishes,” he said.
He also suggested Thornton Distilling Co.’s Dead Drop American Pecan Whiskey as a nice pairing for a thicker-cut steak, like a ribeye, or a nut-crusted fish. “It’s absolutely perfect for classic southern desserts like pecan pie and chocolate cobbler,” he noted.
Mezcal is an agave-based liquor that Klafter suggests matching up with spicy or charred dishes. “Due to the crisp herbaceous flavors mezcal offers, I really like it to help cut through spicy dishes and charred offerings, like grilled skirt steak,” he said.
He also recommends the mint julep, a classic cook-out cocktail, “to wash down hors d'oeuvres or stand beside a cheeseburger with a milder cheese such as Swiss,” he said.
Why Wine Shouldn’t Be Forgotten
Master Sommelier Emily Wines serves as the Vice President of Wine and Beverage Experiences for Cooper's Hawk Winery, which has a location in Merrillville, and she is an expert at picking the perfect wine to go with any dish.
“There are certain wines that are inherently great with grilled foods,” she said. “Chardonnay is one - especially buttery, oaky styles. There are naysayers out there for drinking these wines, but once you match that toasty, creamy wine with the smoky, caramelized flavors that come from great barbecued fish or chicken, you will be sold. I suggest Jordan Chardonnay from the Russian River Valley.”
If you are using spicy rubs or sauces with your grilled meat, Wines suggests going for reds. “Look towards a fruity-style wine that is as big and rich as a barbecue sauce. I recommend Camille Brave, a Zinfandel, and Syrah blend from Cooper’s Hawk,” said Wines.
“Since most grilling takes place in the heat, you can’t go wrong with something ice cold and refreshing. Rosé wines are pretty ideal - they can be served super cold and taste awesome with everything from fish to steak. I suggest Summer Water Rosé from Provence.”
Jim Butler, who owns Butler Winery in Chesterton with wife Susie, has a few favorite grilled meat and wine parings he was happy to share. “I have a great fondness for grilled lamb and our Chambourcin dry red wine,” he said. “Chambourcin grown in our Indiana climate has more acidity than you will find in a dry California wine. The acidity helps cut through the fattiness. Chambourcin has great cherry overtones.”
Another combination Butler said he really likes is Butler Winery's dry Chambourcin Rosé with grilled chicken or lemon-pepper chicken. “Again the clean tartness clears the palate. It is a great food wine, in general, and is a perfect companion with pizza.”
Recipe Pairings
Ari Klafter, Head Distiller at Thornton Distilling Co. shared recipes for a couple cocktails using their spirits along with notes on what to pair with them.
Southside (Dead Drop Gin)
Refreshing and citrusy, the Southside cocktail pairs well with milder varieties of grilled fish or herb crusted grilled pork or chicken.
Recipe:
2 ounces Dead Drop Gin
3/4 ounce Lime Juice
1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
6 mint leaves
DIRECTIONS: Gently muddle mint leaves in mixing glass, add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with mint.
Old Fashioned (Dead Drop Pecan Whiskey)
This is a perfect accompaniment to grilled steak, where the depth of the cocktail holds up to richer, more marbled cuts of meat. It's also amazing with desserts, such as grilled peaches with vanilla ice cream, where the mild nuttiness of Dead Drop American Pecan Whiskey plays extremely well with the sweet, decadent flavors.
Recipe:
2 ounces Dead Drop American Pecan Whiskey
1/2 ounce Demerara Simple Syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Expressed Orange Peel
DIRECTIONS: Stir Dead Drop American Pecan, syrup and bitters with ice for 15 seconds. Pour into old fashioned glass, finished with ice and expressed orange peel.
