Hard Rock Cafe displays special cake in tribute to MJ's birthday

The King of Pop's birthday was honored in a special way Aug. 28 at Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Hard Rock Casino pastry chef Maria Rubio created a Michael Jackson-themed cake complete with a sequined silver glove, a figure of the King of Pop and various other decorations showcasing Jackson silhouettes in dance form.

The cake was displayed in front of Jackson's "Thriller" jacket that sits in a case at the Hard Rock Cafe. Guests who were attending that evening's show in the cafe titled "Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson" had the opportunity to view the cake.

Michael Jackson tribute artist Jeffrey Perez also appeared at a meet-and-greet and photo opp in front of the cake prior to the show. Jackson, who died in 2009, would have turned 64 on Aug. 29.

Attendees of the show, which was free, had the chance to dine at the cafe during the duration of the concert as well. For more information on Hard Rock Casino and its cafe, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.