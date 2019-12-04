Fans of food and music will always enjoy a visit to Hard Rock Cafe at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The rockin' eatery debuted on the scene in 2012 when musician Sheryl Crow and Uncle Kracker were given the honor of christening the eatery during a guitar-smashing ceremony. It's tradition that whenever a Hard Rock Cafe is opened, there's a guitar-smashing ceremony to mark the occasion.
Walking into the cafe, anyone's eyes immediately turn to the many articles of clothing, instruments and other memorabilia decorating the walls and cases of the eatery. Everything displayed pays homage to the rock industry and its stars.
A stage is situated in the center of the restaurant where guests can occasionally enjoy performances by solo artists and bands. When live musicians aren't playing, guests may watch TVs situated around the restaurant or listen to piped-in music.
If you'd like to get some rock-related souvenirs or souvenirs of the restaurant itself, visit the gift shop The Rock Shop at the front of Hard Rock Cafe.
We visited Hard Rock Cafe on a recent Sunday night and were seated in a booth not far from the stage area.
After checking out the eatery's menu, we decided on the Spinach and Artichoke Dip as a starter and Twisted Mac Chicken and Cheese for our entree. The dip was a creamy creation and was served with pita chips. The mac and cheese proved flavorful and had bits of red pepper in it. It was an ample portion and also included garlic bread.
Among other items on the Hard Rock Cafe menu are Wings, All-American Sliders, The Legendary Burger, California-Style Cobb Salad, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, assorted burgers, steaks, seafood, desserts and drinks.
While visiting the cafe, we looked at some of the items on display. Among memorabilia was an outfit worn by Prince, items from Johnny Cash, The Supremes, Ricky Nelson and more.
Visit fourwindscasino.com for more information on Hard Rock Cafe in New Buffalo.