Have transplants ready to take place of harvested vegetables

Once seedlings poke through the soil, they need light — not hard to find this time of year! After a couple of days in the sun, the new leaves are large enough to handle, and it’s time for what British gardeners call “pricking out,” the transfer of sprouts from their crowded germination flat into individual cells, for what the Brits call ``growing on."

Seedlings could grow on in a variety of containers or flats. I like seed-starting units consisting of individual planting cells that sit on a capillary mat, which draws water up from a reservoir below to water each cell. About a square foot of space houses 24 transplants. The capillary watering systems free me from watering -- except to fill the reservoir every week or two -- and root trauma is avoided because each plant’s roots are confined to its own cell.

Whether using a capillary watering system or some other container for growing on, fill it with potting soil — not straight garden soil — and then slightly firm it in place. You now need -- as the British call it -- a “dibble,” a tool you can buy or make by putting a point on a half-inch dowel. Poke the dibble into the potting soil in a cell, give it a twist so it doesn’t stick (an advantage of a smooth plastic dibble), then pull the dibble out, thus creating an inviting home for a young seedling.