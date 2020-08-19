Healthful offering: Region native wins national contest with nutritional recipe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Region native Laura Kurella enjoys sharing her healthier takes on popular recipes.

Kurella, a food columnist, cookbook author and contributor to The Food Channel, was recently named a winner in The Walmart Cooking Challenge. The challenge was sponsored by World Food Championships.

"I submitted a protein bowl," Kurella said, adding it was inspired by one of the Walmart chef's bowl recipes.

"I believe in food that makes you feel good and eating to improve your health," Kurella said. The cookbook author has been concentrating on healthful recipes since her father died at the age of 58 in 1981.

In a past interview, Kurella said, "That sent me on a personal mission to discover better ways to eat healthier and still enjoy food, which should always be seen as a God-given pleasure, not a punishment."

Kurella said 40 winners were named in the Walmart contest. They were judged on creative use of ingredients, originality of recipe and adherence to contest rules.

The food writer, who has participated in various cooking contests and challenges through the years, said she always tries to offer something original when she's competing in a culinary challenge.