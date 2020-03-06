Healthy eating: Small swaps can make a big difference

Sometimes, the smallest of swaps can make the biggest difference when aiming for a healthier diet.
Just ask dietitians Kristal Twardy and Allison Forajter, whose work with patients has allowed them to stockpile dozens of ideas on how to make meal preparation and the occasional treat a little more healthy.
Next time you are about to prepare a meal or snack, check out some of these ideas on how to swap out high fat and sodium foods with lower alternatives — without compromising quality.
Tuna and chicken salad
A lunch staple, tuna and chicken salad can be high in fat thanks to the mayo, says Twardy, a registered dietitian with Franciscan Wellcare.
“If you are making tuna salad or chicken salad, instead of 1 tablespoon of mayo, use 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt,” she said.
What you’ll save: About 80 calories and 10.5 grams of fat per tablespoon
Burgers
A typical 4-ounce ground beef burger with a slice of cheese on an onion Kaiser bun will set you back about 594 calories and 34 grams of fat, Twardy says.
By switching the meat to 4 ounces of ground sirloin, using a 100% whole wheat sandwich thin and low-fat cheese, it will instead cost you about 318 calories and only 11 grams of fat. Plus, this alternative provides an additional 2 grams of fiber, she said.
What you’ll save: 276 calories and 23 grams of fat
Pizza
Simply choosing vegetables over meat for pizza toppings can save a substantial amount of fat, especially saturated fat, which is considered an unhealthy fat.
“You can make pizza night even healthier by making your own veggie pizza with a whole wheat crust,” said Forajter, a clinical dietitian at Community Hospital. “Making your own pizza crust may sound time consuming, but most recipes take five to 10 minutes of prep and you can use kitchen appliances such as a food processor or stand mixer in place of kneading it yourself.”
What you’ll save: 3 grams of saturated fat and 210 mg of sodium, by switching to a major pizza brand’s vegetable pizza in place of its pepperoni pizza
Pasta
Pasta is often one of the first things dieters cut out. However, simply switching regular noodles with a cup of zucchini noodles or spirals can save calories and provide a serving or two of vegetables, Twardy said.
What you’ll save: About 200 calories, depending on serving size
Soup
Many soups may be low in fat, but most aren’t low in sodium. In fact, Twardy says a small cup of soup may include 800 to 1,000 mg or more of sodium.
“One way to reduce your sodium intake is by making your own soups,” she said.
Look for low-sodium versions of broth, which can save around 789 mg of sodium per cup. Changing regular canned beans to the low-sodium version can save another 945 mg of sodium per can, depending on the brand. Opting for canned tomatoes that have “no salt added” can save another 507 mg of sodium per can.
“If using other types of vegetables in your soup, try to use fresh or frozen to help keep the sodium low,” Twardy said.
What you’ll save: Depending on the ingredients, as much as 1,000 mg or more of sodium per serving
Breakfast
When choosing a topper for your toast in the morning, avocados are one of the healthiest options, Forajter says.
“By choosing a healthier fat for your toast in the morning, you can save on saturated fat and add good heart health fats - polyunsaturated fat and monounsaturated fat,” she said.
One-fourth cup of mashed avocado is 60 calories and includes 8 grams of fat, she says. Choosing natural peanut butter will save sugar, but still has 100 calories and 5 grams of fat. One tablespoon of butter will cost you 100 calories as well, but 11 grams of fat.
If a bagel is more your style, opt for a thin bagel versus a regular bagel, and choose low-fat cream cheese, she says.
What you’ll save: 160 calories and 240 mg sodium when choosing a thin bagel
Tacos
Who doesn’t love tacos? However, taco seasoning bought at the store can be full of sodium.
Twardy suggests switching from store-bought seasoning to homemade seasoning. There are several recipes online, but most include a combination of chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, paprika and black pepper.
Other ways to add health value to the dish including opting for corn shells instead of flour tortillas to reduce sodium intake, choosing lean ground turkey instead of beef to reduce fat intake and adding low-sodium black beans to gain an extra 21 grams of fiber.
Instead of sour cream, opt for Greek yogurt, Forajter suggests.
“By swapping Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, you increase protein and save fat,” she said.
For example, 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt has 20 calories, 3 grams of protein and 0.5 grams of total fat.
Sour cream, on the other hand, can include as much as 60 calories per 2 tablespoons and 5 grams of fat.
What you’ll save: Depending on the mix, as much as 400 mg of sodium for just the meat portion of the dish
Snacks
It’s easy to plan healthy meals, but get sidetracked by snacks throughout the day. Making a few easy switches can improve the nutritional component of any snack, however.
Forajter recommends opting for plain Greek yogurt instead of a flavored variety that may include added sugar. For sweetness, add fresh fruit or choose a Greek yogurt with reduced sugar.
Choosing unsalted pretzels instead of regular pretzels can save a significant amount of sodium, she says. For example, choosing 20 mini unsalted pretzels versus 20 regular mini pretzels of the same brand can save 170 mg of sodium.
For dip, opt for a yogurt-based dressing instead of ranch dressing. A serving size of a leading brand of ranch dressing can include 140 calories and 14 grams of fat, versus a ranch yogurt-based dressing that only has 60 calories and 5 grams of fat, Forajter said.