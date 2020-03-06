Healthy eating: Small swaps can make a big difference

“One way to reduce your sodium intake is by making your own soups,” she said.

Look for low-sodium versions of broth, which can save around 789 mg of sodium per cup. Changing regular canned beans to the low-sodium version can save another 945 mg of sodium per can, depending on the brand. Opting for canned tomatoes that have “no salt added” can save another 507 mg of sodium per can.

“If using other types of vegetables in your soup, try to use fresh or frozen to help keep the sodium low,” Twardy said.

What you’ll save: Depending on the ingredients, as much as 1,000 mg or more of sodium per serving

Breakfast

When choosing a topper for your toast in the morning, avocados are one of the healthiest options, Forajter says.

“By choosing a healthier fat for your toast in the morning, you can save on saturated fat and add good heart health fats - polyunsaturated fat and monounsaturated fat,” she said.

One-fourth cup of mashed avocado is 60 calories and includes 8 grams of fat, she says. Choosing natural peanut butter will save sugar, but still has 100 calories and 5 grams of fat. One tablespoon of butter will cost you 100 calories as well, but 11 grams of fat.