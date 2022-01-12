Hearty meals are abundant on Kankakee Grille's menu

If you're looking for comfort food, you'll find it on the menu at Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The restaurant, which opened in January of 2021, features a good selection of entrees, sandwiches, Kankakee Hometown Favorites, Hearth Baked Pizzas, various appetizers and desserts.

When the eatery opened last year, kitchen personnel stated the goal was to offer "comfort food with a twist." The restaurant is still featuring hearty comfort food on the menu which has a little something for all tastes.

Kankakee Grille also has a live stage and features entertainment on weekends.

During a recent weekend visit, diners were entertained by Mike Talbot, who played an assortment of soft rock tunes from the likes of The Eagles, James Taylor and others.