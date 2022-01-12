Hearty meals are abundant on Kankakee Grille's menu

If you're looking for comfort food, you'll find it on the menu at Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The restaurant, which opened in January of 2021, features a good selection of entrees, sandwiches, Kankakee Hometown Favorites, Hearth Baked Pizzas, various appetizers and desserts.
When the eatery opened last year, kitchen personnel stated the goal was to offer "comfort food with a twist." The restaurant is still featuring hearty comfort food on the menu which has a little something for all tastes.
Kankakee Grille also has a live stage and features entertainment on weekends.
During a recent weekend visit, diners were entertained by Mike Talbot, who played an assortment of soft rock tunes from the likes of The Eagles, James Taylor and others.
Our dinner choices that evening were the Fried Blue Gill Platter ($20) and the Braised Pot Roast ($20). Both were hearty portions. The Blue Gill platter featured featured six pieces of fish with light, flavorful breading. The entree was accompanied by Parmesan Truffle Fries and a slightly tangy Sriracha Slaw. The Braised Pot Roast was served with mashed potatoes and a crispy side of Brussels sprouts. A red wine sauce was a tasty addition to the pot roast.
A Philadelphia-style Cheesecake with Strawberries was the perfect ending to the meal.
The restaurant's decor, which is rustic, pays homage to The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Another location of Kankakee Grille is at the Four Winds Casino in South Bend.
Kankakee Grille is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Visit fourwindscasino.com or call 866-494-6371 to make reservations. The website also has a schedule of upcoming live performances.