Hearty recipes: Winter comfort food satisfies appetites

When temperatures drop and snowstorms are on their way, thoughts turn to filling and hearty dishes to keep us warm.
Home cooks often look for the heartiest of recipes to serve their families during the winter season.
Everything from rich stews and ingredient-packed casseroles to soothing soups and one-pot dishes are perfect comfort food choices during the most brutal of seasons.
"Comfort food, in moderation, can be incredibly nourishing on the soul level. Not just the eating of it, but particularly in the act of making it," according to the blog feastingathome.com. "Making comfort food can be really comforting if we allow it – the perfect way to spend a slow and lazy Sunday."
Author Lydie Marshall, who wrote the cookbook "Soup of the Day," believes that soup is one of the most comforting of foods. "We love soup for many reasons: when the weather is freezing, a good hot soup is always welcome," she writes.
If you'd like to prepare a soup, chili or other hearty dish this winter, try one of the following recipes.
VEGETARIAN CHILI
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 1 hour, 15 minutes
4 teaspoons canola oil
1 (8 ounce) package 5 grain tempeh, crumbled into 1/4 inch pieces
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 onion, chopped fine
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
9 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
Salt and pepper
3 cups water
1 (28 ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup frozen corn
1 zucchini, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
Lime wedges
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add tempeh and cook until browned, about 5 minutes; transfer to plate and set aside.
Add cumin seeds to now-empty pot and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon oil, carrots, onion, bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, chipotle, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook until vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes.
Stir in water, tomatoes, beans, and oregano, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to simmer and cook until chili is slightly thickened, about 45 minutes.
Stir in corn, zucchini, and tempeh and cook until zucchini is tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro and season with pepper to taste. Serve with lime wedges.
From Associated Press
INSTANT POT MEDITERRANEAN LAMB STEW
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 2 hours in the Instant Pot, 9 hours in a slow cooker, or 4 hours on the stovetop or in the oven
1/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 pounds 1-inch cubes lamb shoulder or lamb stew meat
2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed, divided
1/2 cup sliced leeks
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup diced fennel
1 teaspoon crushed dried rosemary
2 tablespoons brandy or cognac
1 (28-ounce) can diced or crushed tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 cups beef broth
1 bay leaf
Chopped fresh parsley to serve
In a large shallow bowl combine the flour, salt and pepper. Add the lamb meat and toss to coat it.
Place the inner pot into your Instant Pot. Press the Saute button, and then use the Saute or Adjust buttons (depending on your model) to select the "Normal" or middle temperature. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the pot, and let it heat for 1 minute. Add the lamb in two batches and brown on at least a few sides of the cubes, about 2 minutes per side (if you want to brown all of the sides, go ahead, but it's not necessary, and often the pieces of meat aren't really six-sided "cubes"). Remove the meat with a slotted spoon to a plate, add the remaining tablespoon olive oil if there is not oil in the pan, and repeat with the other half of the lamb.
Add the leeks, carrots, celery and fennel to the pot and saute without the lid on for 5 minutes, until everything is slightly tender. Stir in the rosemary, then add the brandy to the pot and stir for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, chickpeas, broth, bay leaf and lamb, and stir to combine.
Close and lock the lid. Set the valve to Sealing. Press Cancel, then press Manual or Pressure Cook and use the Pressure Level Button to select high pressure. Set the timer for 45 minutes. Note that the timer will not start to count down until the correct pressure has been achieved.
When the Instant Pot beeps, press Cancel. Let the pressure come down slowly for 30 minutes. Release the sealing valve, remove the lid and serve hot in bowls, with parsley sprinkled over the stew.
From Associated Press
Cheesy Vegetable Spaghetti Pie
8 ounces spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
1/2 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
1/2 cup thinly sliced onion wedges
1 1/2 cups thinly sliced zucchini
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, , undrained
2 teaspoons Rosemary Leaves
1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 teaspoon Oregano Leaves
1 teaspoon Thyme Leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
8 eggs
1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese (2 cups), divided
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook spaghetti as directed on package. Drain well.
Meanwhile, heat oil in large ovenproof skillet on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Add zucchini, tomatoes, rosemary, garlic powder, oregano, thyme and salt; cook and stir 10 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Beat eggs in large bowl. Add spaghetti and 1 cup of the cheese; mix well. Stir into vegetables in skillet. Cook on medium-low heat 5 minutes or until bottom is set. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until center is just set and cheese is melted. Cut into 8 wedges to serve.
From McCormick
CLASSIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Servings: 8-10
Start to finish: 1 hour
Broth:
4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
12 cups water
2 bay leaves
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
Soup:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped fine
1 carrot, peeled and sliced thin
1 celery rib, halved lengthwise and sliced thin
2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
6 ounces wide egg noodles
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Salt and pepper
For the broth Pat thighs dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat until smoking. Cook half of thighs skin side down until deep golden brown, about 6 minutes. Turn thighs and lightly brown second side, about 2 minutes. Transfer to strainer set in large bowl. Repeat with remaining thighs and transfer to strainer; discard fat in bowl. Pour off fat from pot, add onion, and cook over medium heat until just softened, about 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, remove and discard skin from thighs. Add thighs, water, bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon salt to pot. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Add chicken breasts and continue simmering until broth is rich and flavorful, about 15 minutes.
Strain broth into large container, let stand for at least 10 minutes, then remove fat from surface. Meanwhile, transfer chicken to cutting board to cool. Once cooled, remove thigh meat from bones, shred, and reserve for another use (can refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month). Shred breast meat and reserve for soup.
For the soup: Heat oil in now-empty Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onion, carrot, and celery and cook until onion has softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in thyme and broth and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Add noodles and shredded breast meat and simmer until noodles are just tender, about 5 minutes. Off heat, stir in parsley and season with salt and pepper. Serve.
