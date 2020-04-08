High-tech growing systems bring joy of gardening indoors

All that’s required is to add water and nutrients periodically, and the rest is automated.

Indoor gardeners can expect their first harvest in a matter of weeks.

After two or three months, the seed pod needs to be replaced — or planted in traditional soil to continue growing — and another pod can be inserted in the system. As with coffee capsules, the plastic seed pods are recyclable, Rabaut says, adding that AeroGarden pod trays can be swapped out for a seedling tray that lets people start many more plants at once.

Another popular growing system is Click and Grow. And big names like Samsung, LG and IKEA have also worked on developing automated indoor growing systems.

“We have a new competitor coming on the market every week or two somewhere in the world,” says Martin Laidla, public relations manager for the Estonia-based Click and Grow, whose biggest market is North America.

“We call this ‘hyper-local gardening’ since you can do the growing right in your kitchen, but some systems are definitely better than others. It’s easy to put together a plastic base and light, but it’s the quality of the growing medium and the growing technology, and of course the light, that’s really the trick,” says Laidla.