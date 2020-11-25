Highway-side eatery in UAE feeds hungry one meal at a time

Mohammed Shakeel, a 38-year-old from Pakistan, arrived at night's end to take the remaining meals back to his mosque about 25 kilometers (about 15 miles) away in Dubai. After 19 years as a service manager at a luxury car dealership, he was fired in March when the virus struck. Now he fruitlessly knocks on company doors in search of work, feeling tired and lightheaded without food.

“In any other country I'd be supported if I lost a job like this, but here there's no help," Shakeel said as he piled up the food parcels.

So far, Biryani Spot's biggest challenge is getting the word out. The sprawling neighborhood doesn't have much foot traffic. Hidden from the street, the restaurant's small yellow sign is easily missed among rows of ramshackle shops and abandoned buildings.

Ali promotes the free food through regular posts in Facebook groups for residents. When people don't turn up, he packs dozens of meals and drives them directly to denser areas, taxi stands or offices where he knows cleaners on their night shifts go hungry.

He described the handouts as a “small contribution” to people in need, something that's built into his faith as a Muslim.

“We are just a small-scale business, doing our job, like every human does in his own way,” Ali said.

