Historic feast: CVPA presents Titanic-inspired dinner

"We'll also have china on display which is a replica of the White Star Line china and (period) clothing will also be on display," she said. Among apparel will be President Taft's Stovepipe hat.

Carbonare said, so far, there's been a good response to this event.

"People are calling and asking if they should dress up," Carbonare said, adding that Titanic fans or history buffs interested in the luxury liner are excited to attend the dinner.

Carbonare said the special dinner has been in the works for the past two months. She added more people have shown interest in going to live events again. The staff at the center, she said, is happy to be serving visitors once again as there's been much more response to the special events they've had planned during the last few months as well as those for the near future.

"We're also seeing people doing more events. The phones are ringing again which gives us hope," Carbonare said.

Joe Trama, executive chef and owner of Trama Catering, said researching the First Class menu served on the Titanic was an interesting endeavor.

"I looked at the menu and then took into account our customers' tastes," Trama said. "I tweaked it a little."