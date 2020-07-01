Holiday desserts: Watermelon stars in summer recipes

With the Fourth of July days away, many home cooks will be looking for some quick and easy dessert recipes for a family backyard party.
Fresh fruit is always a perfect addition to a summer holiday recipe. Since this is the season for watermelon, it's always a good idea to make watermelon your dessert focal point.
The representatives at The Watermelon Promotion Board regularly develop new recipes every season. July is prime watermelon time and recipes that can be made with the sweet, crunchy fruit vary, Everything from cakes and charcuterie boards to sweet beverages and other recipes can be made from the popular red fruit.
The following recipes are from The Watermelon Promotion Board. Visit watermelon.org.
Watermelon Red, White and Blue Sundae
4 cups watermelon balls
2 cups fresh blueberries
4 dollops prepared whipped topping
4 servings red, white and blue star sprinkles
DIRECTIONS: Gently mix together the watermelon and blueberries. Divide among 4 sundae bowls.
Top each with a dollop of topping and sprinkle with red, white and blue sprinkles.
Serve immediately.
Watermelon Cake
1/2 medium watermelon
1 container Cool Whip
Strawberries, Blueberries and Blackberries for decorating
DIRECTIONS: Cut watermelon with a flat side for the bottom of the cake.
Blot watermelon repeatedly with paper towels to remove access moisture and to allow whipped topping to stick (otherwise topping may slide).
“Frost” your cake with cool whip.
Decorate with strawberries, blueberries and blackberries as desired.
Sweet Watermelon Pizza
1 Watermelon round cut into 1" (for crust)
Varied amount of shredded coconut
Varied amount Greek yogurt of choice
Varied amount Mint
Varied amount Berries of choice (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries)
Varied amount Slivered almonds
DIRECTIONS: Spread yogurt to cover watermelon leaving room to hold the rind.
Sprinkle watermelon pizza with coconut, mint, berries and almond toppings as desired.
Watermelon Ice Cream Soda Float
12 watermelon balls or cubes
1/2 cup watermelon juice
2 scoops coconut milk ice cream (or vanilla)
1/2 teaspoon lime zest (or splash of lime juice)
1/2 cup fizzy water (we used coconut La Croix)
DIRECTIONS: Combine the lime zest into the watermelon juice.
Put half of the watermelon balls in a tall glass.
Add one scoop of ice cream. Add remaining watermelon balls.
Add second scoop of ice cream. Pour in the watermelon juice.
Top with the fizzy water for bubbles, club soda or other flavored carbonated water.
Restaurant Scene
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.