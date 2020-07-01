Holiday desserts: Watermelon stars in summer recipes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the Fourth of July days away, many home cooks will be looking for some quick and easy dessert recipes for a family backyard party.

Fresh fruit is always a perfect addition to a summer holiday recipe. Since this is the season for watermelon, it's always a good idea to make watermelon your dessert focal point.

The representatives at The Watermelon Promotion Board regularly develop new recipes every season. July is prime watermelon time and recipes that can be made with the sweet, crunchy fruit vary, Everything from cakes and charcuterie boards to sweet beverages and other recipes can be made from the popular red fruit.

The following recipes are from The Watermelon Promotion Board. Visit watermelon.org.

Watermelon Red, White and Blue Sundae

4 cups watermelon balls

2 cups fresh blueberries

4 dollops prepared whipped topping

4 servings red, white and blue star sprinkles

DIRECTIONS: Gently mix together the watermelon and blueberries. Divide among 4 sundae bowls.