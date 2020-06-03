Home gardeners can help the hungry by donating some harvest

"Millions more are planting, a great many more are enjoying healthier foods and still more are contributing,” Oppenheimer said.

Make safety a priority when harvesting homegrown produce, especially if you’re sharing it with others, he said.

"Call the local food pantry ahead of time to schedule your drop. Wear gloves. Step back 6 feet from anyone when delivering food. Add nutrition to the community but do it in such a way that people don’t get harmed in the process,” Oppenheimer said.

Be choosy about where you make your contributions, he said: "Verify that they’re legitimate, that they’re nonprofit and give away their food for free.”

Look to churches, municipalities or groups like AmpleHarvest.org for lists of recognized food programs.

Expanding the growing seasons will stretch your giving. Start earlier in the spring and continue production well into early winter using lights, row covers and other shelters to protect plants from frost.

Other yield-boosting tips:

-- Practice succession gardening. Plant new crops immediately where others have been harvested.