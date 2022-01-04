Hot pot dining: Innovative dishes star at The X Pot

There are also 5D projections along the walls of the restaurant. While visiting, guests will easily feel as though it's an artistic experience as well as a culinary adventure.

Zhao said The X Pot experience is definitely an immersive one. These days, when everyone is so removed from one another, he said "it's nice to be able to interact with each other" in a dining situation.

At The X Pot guests may order a la carte or choose one of the Chef's Tasting Menus. A variety of selections are featured on the menu. On the Chef's Tasting Menu guests will find everything from salad and appetizers to a Wagyu Platter, Sound of the Sea Seafood Platter, assorted vegetables and dessert.

All guests also choose a soup base in which they'll cook all ingredients. Among soup bases are Golden Chicken, Ocean Lobster, Red Tomato Pot and Earthy Mushroom.

Assorted sauces and condiments are also placed on the table to use after ingredients are cooked. Diners also shouldn't be surprised when food shows up shaped like a swan, a goose, bear or other creature. Guests can even marvel at plates that have rings of smoke swirling around them. It's dining that appeals to all of the senses. And that is certainly all part of the wow factor at The X Pot.